Tinashe Kamunhukamwe
NationalityZimbabwe
RoleBatsman
Born10th Jul, 1995
Age28 years, 9 months, 27 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches78314032
Innings78313951
Not Out00011
Runs9414642612871218
High Score51447712899
Average13.4218.2513.7433.8624.36
Strike Rate67.6297.33104.15103.8769.36
100S00010
50S101107
6S4165329
4S91753134160
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 78314032
Innings 00003
overs 00005
Runs 000020
wickets 00000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 4.00
Strike Rate
4W 00000
5W 00000
10w 00000
