Nick Hobson Career, Biography & More

Nick Hobson
NationalityAustralia
RoleBatsman
Born22nd Aug, 1994
Age29 years, 21 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewT20List A
Matches235
Innings165
Not Out42
Runs267135
High Score4664
Average22.2545.00
Strike Rate124.76111.57
100S00
50S01
6S94
4S2014
OverviewT20List A
Matches 235
Innings 00
overs 00
Runs 00
wickets 00
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W 00
5W 00
10w 00
News related "Nick Hobson"
thumb

Cricket Australia announce PM's XI squad to face Pakistan

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Cricket Australia's National Selection Panel (NSP) have announced the men's squad for the Prime Minister's XI clash against Pakistan in Canberra

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Cricket Australia name their best 11 of the 2023 ODI World Cup

Following the conclusion of the league phase of the ICC World Cup 2023, Cricket Australia (CA) has announced its team for the 2023 World Cup. Cricket Australia has appointed Virat

thumb

Joe Clarke joins the Melbourne Renegades for BBL 13

The Melbourne Renegades have made a significant BBL signing by poaching England wicketkeeper and batsman Joe Clarke from cross-town rivals Stars.The Melbourne Stars' leading run sc

thumb

Australia announces strong squad for the ODI series against India

Australia announces their 16 men squad for the ODI series against India which starts aftermath the Border - Gavasker series, 17th match. Australia already lost the BG trophy. Both

thumb

CA renames Test Player of the Year award in honour of Shane Warne

The Australian Men's Test Player of the Year award has been renamed in honor of turning magician Shane Warne, Cricket Australia (CA) and the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA

thumb

Australian and England players are available for entire IPL 2023

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have been notified of player availability for the 2023 season by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).The Board of Control for Cr

thumb

Lachlan Henderson steps down as chairman of Cricket Australia

Cricket Australia will have its fourth chairman in less than 18 months after Lachlan Henderson announced he will step down early next year after taking on a new role in the corpora

thumb

Tim Paine admits Cricket Australia disappointed him

HOBART: Former Australia Test skipper Tim Paine believes Cricket Australia (CA) dumped him at home after the 'sexting scandal' involving him and a former Cricket Tasmania staffer a

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, McLean Park, Napier

New Zealand might have surrendered to India in ODIs but their resurgence in T20Is means that they would be looking forward to carrying on the same momentum as they invite Banglades

thumb

Live: Bangladesh elected to bat, Ban vs Zim, 2nd Test at Dhaka

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad has won the toss and decided to bat first in the second test at the Mirpur Sher-e Bangla National Cricket stadium in Dhaka. Mohammad Mithun and

