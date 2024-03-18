
Marnus Labuschagne Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More

Marnus Labuschagne
NationalityAustralia
RoleBatsman
Born22nd Jun, 1994
Age30 years, 1 month19 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches433614081139
Innings763413879243
Not Out5202420
Runs378911692978260610447
High Score215124293135215
Average53.3636.532.0027.1634.7446.84
Strike Rate53.0285.9550.00125.8686.1453.98
100S11200330
50S167051949
6S1240211641
4S427890852191243
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 433614081139
Innings 41902830146
overs 198.530.5062130.4998.1
Runs 73819705668503835
wickets 1320241180
bestinning 3/452/193/133/464/81
bestmatch 5/1192/193/133/465/77
Average 56.7698.5023.5877.2747.93
econ 3.716.389.126.503.84
Strike Rate 91.792.515.571.274.8
4W 000001
5W 000000
10w 000000
thumb

Tanzid Hasan Tamim surpasses Marnus Labuschagne to set a new record

As Tanzid Hasan Tamim wasn’t in the starting eleven, he wasn’t about to play the game. But in that match he made a new record. Suddenly Tanzid Tamim got chance in place of Soumya S

thumb

Latham, Henry star in New Zealand's fightback day in Christchurch

New Zealand fought back hard on day 2 of Christchurch test. Tom Latham's fighting 65 off 154 brought New Zealand in the game. While Matt Henry's 7 fer helped New Zealand keep the d

thumb

Josh Hazlewood's fifer propels Australia on top after day 1 in Christchurch test

Australia on top after day one in Christchurch test. Josh Hazlewood's fiery fifer bundled Kiwis for a paltry 162. In reply, Marnus Labuschagne's vital 45* off 80 balls helped Aussi

thumb

Australia don't drop Labuschagne as they announce their xi for the second and final test against New Zealand

Australia have announced their xi for the second and final test against New Zealand which starts from Friday (8th March) at Christchurch. Despite Marnus Labuschagne's poor run Aust

thumb

Khawaja, Labuschagne, Carey available for BBL after Pakistan Tests

During the little window of timethat exists between the Pakistan and West Indies Test series, Usman Khawaja,Marnus Labuschagne, and Alex Carey have been made available for theirres

thumb

Australia crash Pakistan by 8 wickets as they win the series by 3 nil

Australia whitewashed Pakistan by a 3 nil as they beat Pakistan by 8 wickets in the last test. David Warner's last test will be remembered forever as he made a gorgeous 57 off 75 d

thumb

A see saw day in the Boxing Day test as Australia post 187 losing 3 wickets

Australia have posted 187 runs losing 3 wickets in an action packed day in the boxing day test match's day one on Tuesday (26th December). Marnus Labuschagne's unbeaten 44*, David

thumb

BBL 13: Khawaja and Labuschagne available for Brisbane Heat’s season opener

A decimated Brisbane Heat were able to secure the Australian test duo Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne for the BBL season opener against the Melbourne Stars on December 7th.ODI

thumb

Big year for us, also winning the Test Championship: Steve Smith

Australia have won the ODI WorldCup for the sixth time. Steve Smith- David Warner has been part of World Cup-winningteams before. But this time, the feeling of winning by defeating

thumb

It's the best achievement I've ever been part of: Marnus Labuschagne

Australia have defeated the unstoppableIndia by 6 wickets in the final of the ICC ODI World Cup at the Narendra ModiStadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (November 19. With this victory,

thumb

Travis Head's blistering 137 thumps India in the final to lead Australia to their 6th title

Australia thumped India on the final and won their 6th title. Travis Head's unreal hundred and Marnus Labuschagne's gutsy fifty helped them chase down India's 241. Before the chase

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

