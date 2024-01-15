
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Oshane Thomas

Oshane Thomas
NationalityWest Indies
RoleBowlers
Born18th Feb, 1992
Age32 years, 5 months, 22 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches202067419
Innings107152215
Not Out53883
Runs139197355
High Score6881318
Average2.602.252.715.214.58
Strike Rate24.5260.0047.5044.5140.14
100S00000
50S00000
6S00022
4S12256
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 202067419
Innings 1919644016
overs 128.364212.3292.5186.5
Runs 86660219321880695
wickets 2721815817
bestinning 5/215/285/285/213/66
bestmatch 5/215/285/285/213/63
Average 32.0728.6623.8532.4140.88
econ 6.739.409.096.423.71
Strike Rate 28.518.215.730.265.9
4W 10120
5W 11110
10w 00000
News related "Oshane Thomas"
thumb

Khulna Tigers sign Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz

Khulna Tigers are bringing newcricketers to the team at the last minute. This time, Pakistan's spinningall-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been pulled into the team by Khulna. Nawaz wil

thumb

Khulna Tigers sign Arif Ahmed for BPL 2024

The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)preparations have started. And a few days later, the tournament will be playedon the field. Khulna Tigers have brought Arif Ahmed to the team jus

thumb

Khulna Tigers sign Nahid Rana and Oshane Thomas for BPL 2024

The Bangladesh Premier League(BPL) is knocking at the door. Khulna Tigers have signed the young local pacerNahid Rana and the Caribbean pacer Oshane Thomas into the team in the mid

thumb

Hetmyer, Thomas back in West Indies squad for India ODIs

Shimron Hetmyer has been broughtback into the team for West Indies’ three-match ODI series against India. PacerOshane Thomas has also returned to the national team after a year and

thumb

The Oshane Thomas Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Oshane Romaine Thomas (born February 18, 1997 in Jamaica) is a Jamaican cricketer. A fast bowler, he made his international debut for the West Indies Cricket Team in October 2018.

thumb

Lewis, Thomas named overseas replacements at Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals have added West Indian duo of Evin Lewis and Oshane Thomas for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in the UAE.Lewis and Thomas replace England pl

thumb

Andre Russell returns to West Indies T20I squad

Cricket West Indies on Saturday announced the 14-member squad for the upcoming T20 International series against Sri Lanka.Vibrant all-rounder Andre Russell and fast bowler Oshane T

thumb

Oshane Thomas escapes fatal injury after motor accident

West Indies pacer Oshane Thomas survived a severe car crash on Highway 2000 in St Catherine, Jamaica. The 23-year-old was driving an Audi car that overturned after a collision, for

thumb

Pooran, Allen and Thomas get Cricket West Indies' central contracts

West Indies cricketers Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen and Oshane Thomas have been included in the new central contract of Cricket West Indies.The CWI contracts for male cricketers a

thumb

West Indies begin the World Cup mission with a crushing win over Pakistan

West Indies make entry to the first win of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 with a crushing win beating “The Unpredictable” Pakistan by 7 wickets in the second match of the Wor

thumb

Pakistan batsmen brutally trolled on twitter after bundled out for 105

Pakistan batsmen are off to a poor start to their World Cup campaign as they were bowled out for only 105 runs in their first game against Windies.The biggest cricket festival, ICC

thumb

Gayle and Thomas star as Windies humiliate England

Even as the No.1 ranked ODI side was devastatingly impressive against the Caribbeans in the tour, they couldn't manage to wrap up the series on a convincing note, following a 2-1 T

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.