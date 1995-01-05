Shohidul Islam Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|5th Jan, 1995
|Age
|29 years, 7 months, 7 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|46
|21
|35
|Innings
|0
|20
|16
|50
|Not Out
|0
|10
|5
|8
|Runs
|0
|62
|29
|775
|High Score
|0
|17
|10
|106
|Average
|6.20
|2.63
|18.45
|Strike Rate
|72.09
|39.72
|56.24
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|1
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6S
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4S
|0
|5
|1
|0
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|46
|21
|35
|Innings
|1
|46
|21
|0
|overs
|3.5
|157
|145.4
|877.3
|Runs
|33
|1263
|740
|2688
|wickets
|1
|69
|23
|93
|bestinning
|1/33
|4/17
|3/41
|7/48
|bestmatch
|1/33
|4/17
|3/41
|9/121
|Average
|33.00
|18.30
|32.17
|28.90
|econ
|8.60
|8.04
|5.08
|3.06
|Strike Rate
|23.0
|13.6
|38.0
|56.6
|4W
|0
|4
|0
|4
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|3
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Shohidul Islam"
Shohidul Islam banned for 10 months for doping violations
Bangladeshi Pacer Shohidul Islam has been suspended for 10 months after pleading guilty to violating Article 2.1 of the ICC Anti-Doping Code (the presence of a prohibited substance
Riyad vows to win T20I series in West Indies
The members of the Bangladesh T20team have left the country with the hope of winning the T20I series against WestIndies. Before leaving the country, the national team's T20 captain
'Taskin has shown how a pace bowler can grow or move forward'
Bangladesh were totally a spin-dependentteam in the past. That spin reliance is slowly diminishing, as the pacers areemerging to watch. Mustafizur Rahman has been there for a long
Yasir Ali ruled out of West Indies Tests
Before the start of the Testseries against the West Indies, Bangladesh have been hit with a big blow as youngbatsman Yasir Ali is ruled out of the entire Test series due to injury.
Shohidul suffers side strain, Hasan in as cover
Bangladesh pacer ShohidulIslam has got injury and is ruled out of the upcoming tour of the West Indiesnext month. The tour, scheduled for June-July, comprises two Tests, three ODIs
Shohidul, Khaled added to Test squad
Fast bowlers Shohidul Islam and Khaled Ahmed have been included in Bangladesh's Test squad ahead of the first Test against Pakistan in Chattogram.Shohidul Islam made his internatio
Bangladesh bat again as both teams bring in changes
Bangladesh have won the toss third time in a row and opted to bat first once again in the third and final T20I against Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpu
Will Bangladesh be able to prevent a whitewash against Pakistan?
The Tigers have already lost the series after losing the first two matches to Pakistan. This time Mahmudullah's men will be stepping into the field in order to prevent a whitewash.
Saifuddin's 19-ball 40 gives Abahani second straight win
Mohammad Saifuddin produced a sensational late cameo of 40 off just 19 balls which gave Abahani Limited 22 runs win over Old DOHS Sports Club in a Dhaka Premier League (DPL) match
Imrul recalled in Bangladesh preliminary ODI squad
Bangladesh Cricket Board has 23-member announced preliminary squad for the three-match home ODI series against Sri Lanka scheduled in late May.Top-order batter Imrul Kayes has been
Our bowling attack will be pace dependent: Mominul
Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque has said that Bangladesh’s bowling line-up will be pace dependent in the first Test against Sri Lanka which is scheduled to start tomorrow in Kandy
Pacers power Chattogram to victory; Dhaka Metro win comfortably
Chattogram Division and Dhaka Metro have completed wins in the round 1 of National Cricket League (NCL) tier-2 matches. Tier-2: Chattogram Div vs Rajshahi Div, RajshahiMehedi Has