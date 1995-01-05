
Shohidul Islam Career, Biography & More

Shohidul Islam
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born5th Jan, 1995
Age29 years, 7 months, 7 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches1462135
Innings0201650
Not Out01058
Runs06229775
High Score01710106
Average6.202.6318.45
Strike Rate72.0939.7256.24
100S0001
50S0004
6S0100
4S0510
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 1462135
Innings 146210
overs 3.5157145.4877.3
Runs 3312637402688
wickets 1692393
bestinning 1/334/173/417/48
bestmatch 1/334/173/419/121
Average 33.0018.3032.1728.90
econ 8.608.045.083.06
Strike Rate 23.013.638.056.6
4W 0404
5W 0003
10w 0000
News related "Shohidul Islam"
thumb

Shohidul Islam banned for 10 months for doping violations

Bangladeshi Pacer Shohidul Islam has been suspended for 10 months after pleading guilty to violating Article 2.1 of the ICC Anti-Doping Code (the presence of a prohibited substance

thumb

Riyad vows to win T20I series in West Indies

The members of the Bangladesh T20team have left the country with the hope of winning the T20I series against WestIndies. Before leaving the country, the national team's T20 captain

thumb

'Taskin has shown how a pace bowler can grow or move forward'

Bangladesh were totally a spin-dependentteam in the past. That spin reliance is slowly diminishing, as the pacers areemerging to watch. Mustafizur Rahman has been there for a long

thumb

Yasir Ali ruled out of West Indies Tests

Before the start of the Testseries against the West Indies, Bangladesh have been hit with a big blow as youngbatsman Yasir Ali is ruled out of the entire Test series due to injury.

thumb

Shohidul suffers side strain, Hasan in as cover

Bangladesh pacer ShohidulIslam has got injury and is ruled out of the upcoming tour of the West Indiesnext month. The tour, scheduled for June-July, comprises two Tests, three ODIs

thumb

Shohidul, Khaled added to Test squad

Fast bowlers Shohidul Islam and Khaled Ahmed have been included in Bangladesh's Test squad ahead of the first Test against Pakistan in Chattogram.Shohidul Islam made his internatio

thumb

Bangladesh bat again as both teams bring in changes

Bangladesh have won the toss third time in a row and opted to bat first once again in the third and final T20I against Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpu

thumb

Will Bangladesh be able to prevent a whitewash against Pakistan?

The Tigers have already lost the series after losing the first two matches to Pakistan. This time Mahmudullah's men will be stepping into the field in order to prevent a whitewash.

thumb

Saifuddin's 19-ball 40 gives Abahani second straight win

Mohammad Saifuddin produced a sensational late cameo of 40 off just 19 balls which gave Abahani Limited 22 runs win over Old DOHS Sports Club in a Dhaka Premier League (DPL) match

thumb

Imrul recalled in Bangladesh preliminary ODI squad

Bangladesh Cricket Board has 23-member announced preliminary squad for the three-match home ODI series against Sri Lanka scheduled in late May.Top-order batter Imrul Kayes has been

thumb

Our bowling attack will be pace dependent: Mominul

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque has said that Bangladesh’s bowling line-up will be pace dependent in the first Test against Sri Lanka which is scheduled to start tomorrow in Kandy

thumb

Pacers power Chattogram to victory; Dhaka Metro win comfortably

Chattogram Division and Dhaka Metro have completed wins in the round 1 of National Cricket League (NCL) tier-2 matches.   Tier-2: Chattogram Div vs Rajshahi Div, RajshahiMehedi Has

Latest News

