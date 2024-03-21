Jack Leach Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|22nd Jun, 1991
|Age
|33 years, 1 month20 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|TEST
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|35
|2
|17
|138
|Innings
|53
|0
|5
|189
|Not Out
|19
|0
|2
|53
|Runs
|446
|0
|22
|1859
|High Score
|92
|0
|18
|92
|Average
|13.11
|7.33
|13.66
|Strike Rate
|35.34
|44.00
|38.81
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|1
|0
|0
|3
|6S
|2
|0
|0
|12
|4S
|59
|0
|2
|248
|Overview
|TEST
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|35
|2
|17
|138
|Innings
|59
|2
|17
|219
|overs
|1395.4
|8
|145.2
|4422.2
|Runs
|4239
|60
|697
|12300
|wickets
|124
|5
|21
|432
|bestinning
|5/66
|3/28
|3/7
|8/85
|bestmatch
|10/166
|3/28
|3/7
|12/102
|Average
|34.18
|12.00
|33.19
|28.47
|econ
|3.03
|7.50
|4.79
|2.78
|Strike Rate
|67.5
|9.6
|41.5
|61.4
|4W
|9
|0
|0
|19
|5W
|5
|0
|0
|26
|10w
|1
|0
|0
|4
News related "Jack Leach"
16 Bangladeshi unsold at the auction of 'The Hundred'
16 Bangladeshis were named in the draft of the Hundred. But no one got a team, everyone was unsold at the auction. The 16 Bangladeshis were : Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Litton D
16 Bangladeshi named in the draft of 'The Hundred'
The most recent form of Cricket is the Hundred invented by England Cricket Board (ECB). Despite not granted by ICC, ECB runs a a league of it. Now 16 Bangladeshis have been named i
David Warner, Kane Williamson among the susuperstars to be available for the Hundred
David Warner, Kane Williamson, Meg Lanning and Smriti Mandhana are among the superstars to be available for The Hundreds draft in the backend of the month. Warner available in £100
Jack Leach to undergo knee surgery
England's off-spinner Jack Leachreturned home midway through the India tour due to a knee injury. He suffered aknee injury in the first match of the five-match Test series at Hyder
Jack Leach ruled out of India Tests
England spinner Jack Leach hasbeen ruled out of the rest of the India Test series due to a knee injury. Leachinjured his knee in Hyderabad in the first Test.Leach injured his knee
Shoaib Bashir to make his debut for England in second Test against India
English spinner Shoaib Bashir isgoing to make his debut in Visakhapatnam in the second match of the five-matchTest series between India and England. Besides, experienced pacer Jame
England announce playing XI for first Test against India
England are entering the field inthe Hyderabad Test against India by increasing the strength of the spin department.There are 3 specialist spinners in England's announced XI on the
Moeen Ali confirms his retirement from Test cricket
England all-rounder Moeen Ali hasdecided to bid farewell to Test cricket again. He announced his decision afterthe fifth Ashes Test.The 36-year-old was enticed outof his initial Te
Usama Mir Joins Manchester Originals for The Hundred
Manchester Originals have hired Pakistani leg spinner Usama Mir for their upcoming third edition of the Hundred.Pakistani all-rounder Usama Mir has joined the Manchester Originals
Moeen Ali returns as England announce playing XI for first Ashes Test
Stuart Broad beat out Mark Woodfor the last slot in England's XI for Friday's first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.Broad will join James Anderson and Ollie Robinson in England's seam atta
I think it makes us stronger: Graeme Swann happy with Moeen Ali's return
Former England spinner GraemeSwann believes that England are in a stronger position than before after all-rounderMoeen Ali comes out of his retirement to replace the injured spinne
Moeen Ali mulling Test return following England Ashes call
Moeen Ali is contemplating aninvitation from England to come out of retirement and replace the injured JackLeach in the Ashes.In the next 48 hours, theall-rounder will determine wh