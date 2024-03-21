
  Jack Leach Career, Records, Biography & More

Jack Leach
NationalityEngland
RoleBowlers
Born22nd Jun, 1991
Age33 years, 1 month20 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches35217138
Innings5305189
Not Out190253
Runs4460221859
High Score9201892
Average13.117.3313.66
Strike Rate35.3444.0038.81
100S0000
50S1003
6S20012
4S5902248
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches 35217138
Innings 59217219
overs 1395.48145.24422.2
Runs 42396069712300
wickets 124521432
bestinning 5/663/283/78/85
bestmatch 10/1663/283/712/102
Average 34.1812.0033.1928.47
econ 3.037.504.792.78
Strike Rate 67.59.641.561.4
4W 90019
5W 50026
10w 1004
News related "Jack Leach"
thumb

16 Bangladeshi unsold at the auction of 'The Hundred'

16 Bangladeshis were named in the draft of the Hundred. But no one got a team, everyone was unsold at the auction. The 16 Bangladeshis were : Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Litton D

thumb

16 Bangladeshi named in the draft of 'The Hundred'

The most recent form of Cricket is the Hundred invented by England Cricket Board (ECB). Despite not granted by ICC, ECB runs a a league of it. Now 16 Bangladeshis have been named i

thumb

David Warner, Kane Williamson among the susuperstars to be available for the Hundred

David Warner, Kane Williamson, Meg Lanning and Smriti Mandhana are among the superstars to be available for The Hundreds draft in the backend of the month. Warner available in £100

thumb

Jack Leach to undergo knee surgery

England's off-spinner Jack Leachreturned home midway through the India tour due to a knee injury. He suffered aknee injury in the first match of the five-match Test series at Hyder

thumb

Jack Leach ruled out of India Tests

England spinner Jack Leach hasbeen ruled out of the rest of the India Test series due to a knee injury. Leachinjured his knee in Hyderabad in the first Test.Leach injured his knee

thumb

Shoaib Bashir to make his debut for England in second Test against India

English spinner Shoaib Bashir isgoing to make his debut in Visakhapatnam in the second match of the five-matchTest series between India and England. Besides, experienced pacer Jame

thumb

England announce playing XI for first Test against India

England are entering the field inthe Hyderabad Test against India by increasing the strength of the spin department.There are 3 specialist spinners in England's announced XI on the

thumb

Moeen Ali confirms his retirement from Test cricket

England all-rounder Moeen Ali hasdecided to bid farewell to Test cricket again. He announced his decision afterthe fifth Ashes Test.The 36-year-old was enticed outof his initial Te

thumb

Usama Mir Joins Manchester Originals for The Hundred

Manchester Originals have hired Pakistani leg spinner Usama Mir for their upcoming third edition of the Hundred.Pakistani all-rounder Usama Mir has joined the Manchester Originals

thumb

Moeen Ali returns as England announce playing XI for first Ashes Test

Stuart Broad beat out Mark Woodfor the last slot in England's XI for Friday's first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.Broad will join James Anderson and Ollie Robinson in England's seam atta

thumb

I think it makes us stronger: Graeme Swann happy with Moeen Ali's return

Former England spinner GraemeSwann believes that England are in a stronger position than before after all-rounderMoeen Ali comes out of his retirement to replace the injured spinne

thumb

Moeen Ali mulling Test return following England Ashes call

Moeen Ali is contemplating aninvitation from England to come out of retirement and replace the injured JackLeach in the Ashes.In the next 48 hours, theall-rounder will determine wh

