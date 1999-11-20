
Abdullah Shafique Career, Biography & More

Abdullah Shafique
NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
Born20th Nov, 1999
Age24 years, 8 months, 22 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches144651826
Innings264651843
Not Out201314
Runs1220806412881372346
High Score201524110252232
Average50.8320.0012.8026.8319.5760.15
Strike Rate44.1372.07120.75130.7670.2550.80
100S400109
50S410718
6S183339432
4S1193512910258
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 144651826
Innings 000000
overs 000000
Runs 000000
wickets 000000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Abdullah Shafique"
thumb

PakvNZ : Babar Azam Sets New Record for Most Fours in T20Is

With every innings, Babar Azam, who is only 29 years old, breaks records and redefines greatness, leaving his mark on cricket history.His latest milestone comes in the form of beco

thumb

Pakistan openers start new year with an unwanted record

The new year 2024 has started.And in this new year, Pakistan's two openers Abdullah Shafique and Saim Ayubhave made an unexpected record. Both of them started the new year by scori

thumb

Gritty Pakistani openers show them hope after day 2 in Perth

Pakistan finished on 132-2 after the day two in Perth test trailing by 355 runs. Aamer Jamal's 6 fer on debut helped Pakistan bundle Australia out before 500, 486. And then the Pak

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

I think it's easy to make runs after playing 3 or 4 overs for the batters: Fakhar

Pakistan has finally seen victoryin the World Cup. After losing four matches in a row, Pakistan won their thirdmatch in their seventh match. Babar Azam's team won by 7 wickets agai

thumb

Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi set up Pakistan's comprehensive victory over Bangladesh

Pakistan crushed Bangladesh by 7 wickets on Tuesday (31st October) at Eden Gardens. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Wasim Junior's three fers helped Pakistan steamrolling over Bangladesh.

thumb

Pakistan players disappointed by lack of support from PCB during World Cup, Reports

Pakistani cricketers have complained that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has alienated them. According to them, the necessary support was not provided during these difficult time

thumb

World Cup 2023: Marco Jansen gets rid of Abdullah Shafique with a short ball

Pakistan's opening batsman Abdullah Shafique had a bad day at the office as he departed for a cheap score against South Africa in the 26th match of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023

thumb

Abdullah Shafique thinks "missed catches" didn't cost them the match against Australia

In the wake of Pakistan'sdisheartening loss to Australia by 62 runs in the 18th match of the ODI WorldCup 2023 on Friday at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Pakistan openerAbdu

thumb

Pakistan players hit by viral fever ahead of their match against Australia

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had initially announced that the Pakistan team's scheduled training session on Tuesday had been canceled, indicating a strategic move to provide pl

thumb

We’ve found a player just like Babar Azam: Shoaib Akhtar impressed with Abdullah Shafique

Pakistan chased a record total of344 runs yesterday against Sri Lanka in the ICC ODI World Cup in Hyderabad. MohammadRizwan and Abdullah Shafique, both making their tournament debu

thumb

Babar Azam lauds Abdullah and Rizwan after Pakistan's massive win over Sri Lanka

Pakistan captain Babar Azam couldn't have asked for a better performance from his players in the recently-concluded game against Sri Lanka at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in

