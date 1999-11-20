Abdullah Shafique Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|20th Nov, 1999
|Age
|24 years, 8 months, 22 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|14
|4
|6
|51
|8
|26
|Innings
|26
|4
|6
|51
|8
|43
|Not Out
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1
|4
|Runs
|1220
|80
|64
|1288
|137
|2346
|High Score
|201
|52
|41
|102
|52
|232
|Average
|50.83
|20.00
|12.80
|26.83
|19.57
|60.15
|Strike Rate
|44.13
|72.07
|120.75
|130.76
|70.25
|50.80
|100S
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|50S
|4
|1
|0
|7
|1
|8
|6S
|18
|3
|3
|39
|4
|32
|4S
|119
|3
|5
|129
|10
|258
News related "Abdullah Shafique"
PakvNZ : Babar Azam Sets New Record for Most Fours in T20Is
With every innings, Babar Azam, who is only 29 years old, breaks records and redefines greatness, leaving his mark on cricket history.His latest milestone comes in the form of beco
Pakistan openers start new year with an unwanted record
The new year 2024 has started.And in this new year, Pakistan's two openers Abdullah Shafique and Saim Ayubhave made an unexpected record. Both of them started the new year by scori
Gritty Pakistani openers show them hope after day 2 in Perth
Pakistan finished on 132-2 after the day two in Perth test trailing by 355 runs. Aamer Jamal's 6 fer on debut helped Pakistan bundle Australia out before 500, 486. And then the Pak
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
I think it's easy to make runs after playing 3 or 4 overs for the batters: Fakhar
Pakistan has finally seen victoryin the World Cup. After losing four matches in a row, Pakistan won their thirdmatch in their seventh match. Babar Azam's team won by 7 wickets agai
Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi set up Pakistan's comprehensive victory over Bangladesh
Pakistan crushed Bangladesh by 7 wickets on Tuesday (31st October) at Eden Gardens. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Wasim Junior's three fers helped Pakistan steamrolling over Bangladesh.
Pakistan players disappointed by lack of support from PCB during World Cup, Reports
Pakistani cricketers have complained that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has alienated them. According to them, the necessary support was not provided during these difficult time
World Cup 2023: Marco Jansen gets rid of Abdullah Shafique with a short ball
Pakistan's opening batsman Abdullah Shafique had a bad day at the office as he departed for a cheap score against South Africa in the 26th match of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023
Abdullah Shafique thinks "missed catches" didn't cost them the match against Australia
In the wake of Pakistan'sdisheartening loss to Australia by 62 runs in the 18th match of the ODI WorldCup 2023 on Friday at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Pakistan openerAbdu
Pakistan players hit by viral fever ahead of their match against Australia
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had initially announced that the Pakistan team's scheduled training session on Tuesday had been canceled, indicating a strategic move to provide pl
We’ve found a player just like Babar Azam: Shoaib Akhtar impressed with Abdullah Shafique
Pakistan chased a record total of344 runs yesterday against Sri Lanka in the ICC ODI World Cup in Hyderabad. MohammadRizwan and Abdullah Shafique, both making their tournament debu
Babar Azam lauds Abdullah and Rizwan after Pakistan's massive win over Sri Lanka
Pakistan captain Babar Azam couldn't have asked for a better performance from his players in the recently-concluded game against Sri Lanka at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in