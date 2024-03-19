
Johnson Charles

Johnson Charles
NationalityWest Indies
Role
Born14th Jan, 1989
Age35 years, 6 months, 29 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches584423511435
Innings584322611465
Not Out00906
Runs1537988579327271227
High Score130118118177151
Average26.5022.9726.6923.9220.79
Strike Rate85.24129.15130.59
100S21331
50S7433113
6S444527200
4S17210454700
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 584423511435
Innings 10569
overs 0.507.121.540
Runs 12069165167
wickets 00535
bestinning 1/51/222/14
bestmatch 1/51/222/14
Average 13.8055.0033.40
econ 14.409.627.554.17
Strike Rate 8.643.648.0
4W 00000
5W 00000
10w 00000
News related "Johnson Charles"
thumb

Imad Wasim spins a web to clinch the title for Islamabad by beating Multan Sultans

Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by two wickets to win PSL 2024 on Tuesday (19th March) at National Stadium, Karachi. Fifer from Imad Wasim and then a crucial 19 run innings to

thumb

Shane Watson - the most expensive coach of PSL history

Few days back Aussie legendary all rounder Shane Watson refused Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s offer to become the most expensive Pakistan's head coach ever. But now he's the most

thumb

"World cricket is doing everything so that West Indies Cricket are never strong again"

Chief Executive of Cricket WestIndies Jonny Grave alleged that the dominant cricket teams are trying toprevent West Indies cricket from becoming a strong team again.West Indies was

thumb

I hope more players will come and feature in the BPL - says man of the final, Kyle Mayers

Kyle Mayers all round brilliance helped Fortune Barishal win their maiden BPL title by thumping the defending champions Comilla Victorians by 6 wickets. Kyle Mayers said he wishes

thumb

Haris Rauf ruled out of PSL 2024 due to injury

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf ofLahore Qalandars has been ruled out of the rest of the Pakistan Super League(PSL). Rauf injured his shoulder yesterday (February 24) in the match agains

thumb

Bizarre run-out controversy in Australia-West Indies second T20I

A major controversy over umpiringwas seen in Australia - West Indies 2nd T20I. As the players did not apply, theumpire did not announce a single wicket decision in favor of Austral

thumb

Maxwell's record-equaling century gives Australia easy win

Glenn Maxwell has made himselfsynonymous with aggressive cricket. Maxwell hit a great century in the secondT20I against the West Indies in an extremely brutal batting. And on thato

thumb

Australia grab dominant 8-wicket win against West Indies in third ODI

Australia made memorable their1000th ODI match in their history. They won the match against the West Indieswith 259 balls to spare and set a record for winning the match with the h

thumb

Sean Abbott stars in Australia's comfortable win against West Indies

Sean Abbott shined with bothbatting and bowling in the second match of the three-match ODI series. Australiawon by 83 runs against the West Indies thanks to Abbott's all-round skil

thumb

Shamar Joseph rewarded with CWI central contract

Shamar Joseph gave the entirecricket world a big shock by bringing a historic victory to the West Indies atthe Gabba. Shamar, who wrote a remarkable story of comeback and fight to

thumb

Shamar Joseph's 7-wicket haul give West Indies win in Australia after 27 years

West Indies have secured a greatvictory against Australia thrillingly. The visiting team defeated Australia by8 runs in the second and final Test in Brisbane. Australia collapsed l

thumb

Shamar Joseph in history book on Test debut

West Indies could not put up anyresistance against Australia in the Adelaide Test. However, the pacer ShamarJoseph, who got the taste of debut for West Indies, spread light in the

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

