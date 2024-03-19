Johnson Charles
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|Born
|14th Jan, 1989
|Age
|35 years, 6 months, 29 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|58
|44
|235
|114
|35
|Innings
|58
|43
|226
|114
|65
|Not Out
|0
|0
|9
|0
|6
|Runs
|1537
|988
|5793
|2727
|1227
|High Score
|130
|118
|118
|177
|151
|Average
|26.50
|22.97
|26.69
|23.92
|20.79
|Strike Rate
|85.24
|129.15
|130.59
|100S
|2
|1
|3
|3
|1
|50S
|7
|4
|33
|11
|3
|6S
|44
|45
|272
|0
|0
|4S
|172
|104
|547
|0
|0
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|58
|44
|235
|114
|35
|Innings
|1
|0
|5
|6
|9
|overs
|0.5
|0
|7.1
|21.5
|40
|Runs
|12
|0
|69
|165
|167
|wickets
|0
|0
|5
|3
|5
|bestinning
|1/5
|1/22
|2/14
|bestmatch
|1/5
|1/22
|2/14
|Average
|13.80
|55.00
|33.40
|econ
|14.40
|9.62
|7.55
|4.17
|Strike Rate
|8.6
|43.6
|48.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Johnson Charles"
Imad Wasim spins a web to clinch the title for Islamabad by beating Multan Sultans
Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by two wickets to win PSL 2024 on Tuesday (19th March) at National Stadium, Karachi. Fifer from Imad Wasim and then a crucial 19 run innings to
Shane Watson - the most expensive coach of PSL history
Few days back Aussie legendary all rounder Shane Watson refused Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s offer to become the most expensive Pakistan's head coach ever. But now he's the most
"World cricket is doing everything so that West Indies Cricket are never strong again"
Chief Executive of Cricket WestIndies Jonny Grave alleged that the dominant cricket teams are trying toprevent West Indies cricket from becoming a strong team again.West Indies was
I hope more players will come and feature in the BPL - says man of the final, Kyle Mayers
Kyle Mayers all round brilliance helped Fortune Barishal win their maiden BPL title by thumping the defending champions Comilla Victorians by 6 wickets. Kyle Mayers said he wishes
Haris Rauf ruled out of PSL 2024 due to injury
Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf ofLahore Qalandars has been ruled out of the rest of the Pakistan Super League(PSL). Rauf injured his shoulder yesterday (February 24) in the match agains
Bizarre run-out controversy in Australia-West Indies second T20I
A major controversy over umpiringwas seen in Australia - West Indies 2nd T20I. As the players did not apply, theumpire did not announce a single wicket decision in favor of Austral
Maxwell's record-equaling century gives Australia easy win
Glenn Maxwell has made himselfsynonymous with aggressive cricket. Maxwell hit a great century in the secondT20I against the West Indies in an extremely brutal batting. And on thato
Australia grab dominant 8-wicket win against West Indies in third ODI
Australia made memorable their1000th ODI match in their history. They won the match against the West Indieswith 259 balls to spare and set a record for winning the match with the h
Sean Abbott stars in Australia's comfortable win against West Indies
Sean Abbott shined with bothbatting and bowling in the second match of the three-match ODI series. Australiawon by 83 runs against the West Indies thanks to Abbott's all-round skil
Shamar Joseph rewarded with CWI central contract
Shamar Joseph gave the entirecricket world a big shock by bringing a historic victory to the West Indies atthe Gabba. Shamar, who wrote a remarkable story of comeback and fight to
Shamar Joseph's 7-wicket haul give West Indies win in Australia after 27 years
West Indies have secured a greatvictory against Australia thrillingly. The visiting team defeated Australia by8 runs in the second and final Test in Brisbane. Australia collapsed l
Shamar Joseph in history book on Test debut
West Indies could not put up anyresistance against Australia in the Adelaide Test. However, the pacer ShamarJoseph, who got the taste of debut for West Indies, spread light in the