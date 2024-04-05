Shane Warne Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|13th Sep, 1969
|Age
|54 years, 10 months, 28 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|145
|194
|73
|311
|301
|Innings
|199
|107
|32
|200
|404
|Not Out
|17
|29
|10
|41
|48
|Runs
|3154
|1018
|210
|1879
|6919
|High Score
|99
|55
|34
|55
|107
|Average
|17.32
|13.05
|9.54
|11.81
|19.43
|Strike Rate
|57.65
|72.04
|92.10
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|50S
|12
|1
|0
|1
|26
|6S
|37
|13
|7
|0
|0
|4S
|353
|60
|15
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|145
|194
|73
|311
|301
|Innings
|273
|191
|71
|0
|0
|overs
|6784.1
|1773.4
|258
|2736.3
|0
|Runs
|17995
|7541
|1863
|11642
|0
|wickets
|708
|293
|70
|473
|0
|bestinning
|8/71
|5/33
|4/21
|6/42
|bestmatch
|12/128
|5/33
|4/21
|6/42
|Average
|25.41
|25.73
|26.61
|24.61
|0
|econ
|2.65
|4.25
|7.22
|4.25
|0
|Strike Rate
|57.4
|36.3
|22.1
|34.7
|0
|4W
|48
|12
|1
|20
|0
|5W
|37
|1
|0
|3
|0
|10w
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
