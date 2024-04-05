
Shane Warne Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Shane Warne
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born13th Sep, 1969
Age54 years, 10 months, 28 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches14519473311301
Innings19910732200404
Not Out1729104148
Runs3154101821018796919
High Score99553455107
Average17.3213.059.5411.8119.43
Strike Rate57.6572.0492.10
100S00002
50S1210126
6S3713700
4S353601500
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 14519473311301
Innings 2731917100
overs 6784.11773.42582736.30
Runs 1799575411863116420
wickets 708293704730
bestinning 8/715/334/216/42
bestmatch 12/1285/334/216/42
Average 25.4125.7326.6124.610
econ 2.654.257.224.250
Strike Rate 57.436.322.134.70
4W 48121200
5W 371030
10w 100000
News related "Shane Warne"
thumb

Lyon looks forward to carry the legacy of Shane Warne

Nathan Lyon wants to follow the footsteps of legend Shane Warne, and says he wants to promote the art of spin bowling. Shane Warne had been a flag bearer for all the spin bowlers d

thumb

James Anderson reaches the 700 test wickets milestone, only pacer to reach the feat

James Anderson has reached the 700 test wickets milestone and became the third bowler in the history of Cricket to touch the feat, also he's the one and only pacer to have 700 test

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Litton Das chooses his World XI

Bangladesh batter Litton Das hasreturned home after playing Global T20 Canada. He has also become the brandambassador of an organization today (August 10). Faced with the media the

thumb

Sachin Tendulkar shares an emotional message on shane warne’s death anniversary

Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar has released a heartfelt message on the anniversary of legendary spinner Shane Warne's death, saying he misses him not only as a great cricket

thumb

CA renames Test Player of the Year award in honour of Shane Warne

The Australian Men's Test Player of the Year award has been renamed in honor of turning magician Shane Warne, Cricket Australia (CA) and the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA

thumb

Warne to be honoured at Boxing Day Test at MCG, players will wear floppy hats

The names of legends are nevererased. Australia's spin bowling legend Shane Warne has not been forgotten bythe country's cricket even after so long. Almost nine months have passed

thumb

Milestone for Shakib Al Hasan as he surpasses Shane Warne

Bangladesh star all-rounderShakib Al Hasan has achieved another feat during the third ODI against India inChattogram on Saturday (December 10). He surpassed Australia’s legendary b

thumb

Ricky Ponting taken to hospital after heart scare

Former Australia captain RickyPonting has been taken to hospital. He was rushed to a local hospital inAustralia after suddenly having heart problems on Friday.The West Indies team

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

I think he was better than me: Muralitharan about Warne

Australia’s legendary cricketerShane Warne has died of a heart attack this year in March. However, hiscontemporaries are busy in the ongoing cricket tournament Legends League. Sri

thumb

One of the Rajasthan Royals owners slapped me across the face three or four times: Taylor

Former New Zealand cricketer RossTaylor has published his autobiography after retirement. In theautobiographical book named Ross Taylor: Black &amp;amp; White, this formerKiwi cric

