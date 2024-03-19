
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Ravi Bopara

Ravi Bopara
NationalityEngland
RoleAll Rounder
Born4th May, 1985
Age39 years, 3 months, 8 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches1312038458323221
Innings1910935418301357
Not Out12110915640
Runs57526957119101984512821
High Score14310165108201229
Average31.9430.6228.4427.8340.1840.44
Strike Rate52.8977.84118.69122.5751.54
100S31021531
50S0143466055
6S2341727500
4S712045471400
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 1312038458323221
Innings 10742132900
overs 72.231053.4932.21349.32577
Runs 2901523387702471979381
wickets 14016273248257
bestinning 1/394/384/106/165/635/49
bestmatch 1/394/384/106/165/63
Average 290.0038.0724.1825.7229.0236.50
econ 4.004.917.217.535.333.64
Strike Rate 434.046.520.120.432.660.1
4W 011464
5W 000113
10w 000000
News related "Ravi Bopara"
thumb

Imad Wasim spins a web to clinch the title for Islamabad by beating Multan Sultans

Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by two wickets to win PSL 2024 on Tuesday (19th March) at National Stadium, Karachi. Fifer from Imad Wasim and then a crucial 19 run innings to

thumb

Shane Watson - the most expensive coach of PSL history

Few days back Aussie legendary all rounder Shane Watson refused Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s offer to become the most expensive Pakistan's head coach ever. But now he's the most

thumb

Haris Rauf ruled out of PSL 2024 due to injury

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf ofLahore Qalandars has been ruled out of the rest of the Pakistan Super League(PSL). Rauf injured his shoulder yesterday (February 24) in the match agains

thumb

Here are complete squads of all six teams after PSL 9 Draft

The draft for the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League has concluded as all six teams have signed eighteen players each. Each team's players were divided into Platinum, Diamo

thumb

Shan Masood name Karachi King's new captain for PSL 9

Left-handed batsman Shan Masood has been named captain of Karachi Kings for the next season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), just days after he was named Test captain of the nat

thumb

Karachi Kings appointed Phil Simmons as their Head coach

The Karachi Kings have appointed former West Indies head coach Phil Simmons as their head coach for the upcoming ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), replacing Johan Bo

thumb

PSL 9: Four cities finalised to host PSL matches

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to host the ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in four cities, local media reported on Sunday.The Pakistan Super League (P

thumb

PCB unveils new brand identity logo for PSL 9

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled a new logo for the upcoming ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) ahead of the scheduled draft on December 13.Pakistan's pre

thumb

Shan Masood Moves to Karachi Kings for HBL PSL 9

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood, known for his contributions to Multan Sultans in previous seasons of the Pakistan Super League, has officially joined the ranks of Karachi Kings.

thumb

Islamabad United Announce Retention for HBL PSL 9

The much-awaited ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is just around the corner and excitement is already high as Islamabad United announced the players who will be reta

thumb

Shane Watson appointed as Quetta Gladiators head coach

Quetta Gladiators has appointed former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson as the franchise's head coach in the upcoming 2024 edition of PSL.Former Australian all-rounder Shane Wat

thumb

Record number of foreign players sign up for PSL 9 draft

According to report, a record 254 foreign players have registered for the upcoming ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).The list of foreign players available for the upc

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.