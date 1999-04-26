
Laura Wolvaardt Career, Biography & More

Laura Wolvaardt
NationalitySouth Africa
RoleBatsman
Born26th Apr, 1999
Age25 years, 5 months, 12 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewTESTODIT20I
Matches18156
Innings28052
Not Out0914
Runs3232101236
High Score1614972
Average16.0045.2132.52
Strike Rate36.3668.56110.85
100S030
50S0298
6S0315
4S3366140
OverviewTESTODIT20I
Matches 18156
Innings 000
overs 000
Runs 000
wickets 000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W 000
5W 000
10w 000
News related "Laura Wolvaardt"
thumb

Clinical South Africa thrash West Indies to begin the Women's T20 World Cup journey

South Africa Women's thrashed West Indies Women's by 10 wickets on Friday (October 4) in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. Nonkululeko Mlaba's exceptional 4 wicket-haul helped So

thumb

CSA annual awards announced as Wolvaardt, Jansen bag numerous awards

Laura Wolvaardt, South Africa's women's cricket captain, emerged as the standout winner at the CSA Annual Awards, taking home five accolades, including Women's Player of the Year,

thumb

South Africa announce squad for Women's T20 World Cup, Laura Wolvaardt set to lead Proteas

The CSA (Cricker South Africa) has announced squad for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup, commences from October 3 in the UAE. Laura Wolvaardt is set to lead South Africa as c

thumb

BCCI Announces Schedule for South Africa Women's Tour of India 2024

The schedule for the forthcoming South Africa Women's IDFC First Bank all-format tour of India has been released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). India will hos

thumb

ICC names the nominees of Women's Player of the Month Award of April 2024

Players from South Africa, West Indies and Sri Lanka have been shortlisted for ICC Women's Player of the Month Award of April 2024. The nominees are - South African captain Laura W

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

South Africa Women's announce squad for New Zealand series

Cricket South Africa has announced a 16-memberssquad for their upcoming home games against the White Ferns.Following the current ODI series against Pakistan, South Africa will take

thumb

South Africa name Laura Wolvaardt as women's interim captain

Laura Wolvaardt, the Proteas women's top batter, has been named the new interim national team captain for the duration of the upcoming tours against Pakistan and New Zealand.Cricke

thumb

Bavuma, Markram, Miller dominate CSA awards nominess list

The nominees for the annual CSAAwards have been announced by Cricket South Africa in recognition of 'A Summerto Celebrate' from the 2022-23 season. Among the men's nominees for the

thumb

Pakistan Women’s Team Set To Host A White-Ball Series Against South Africa

The South African women's cricket team will embark on its first-ever tour of Pakistan between August and September this year, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Friday.T

thumb

Trisha Chetty announce retirement from cricket

Trisha Chetty, the South African wicketkeeper-batter, has announced her retirement from professional cricket. A recurring back problem forced the decision, ending a 21-year career

thumb

All-Rounder Mignon du Preez retires from international cricket

South African cricket legend Mignon du Preez announced on Friday his retirement from all forms of international cricket after an amazing career spanning almost 16 years.South Afric

