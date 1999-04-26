Laura Wolvaardt Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|South Africa
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|26th Apr, 1999
|Age
|25 years, 5 months, 12 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|Matches
|1
|81
|56
|Innings
|2
|80
|52
|Not Out
|0
|9
|14
|Runs
|32
|3210
|1236
|High Score
|16
|149
|72
|Average
|16.00
|45.21
|32.52
|Strike Rate
|36.36
|68.56
|110.85
|100S
|0
|3
|0
|50S
|0
|29
|8
|6S
|0
|3
|15
|4S
|3
|366
|140
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|Matches
|1
|81
|56
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
News related "Laura Wolvaardt"
Clinical South Africa thrash West Indies to begin the Women's T20 World Cup journey
South Africa Women's thrashed West Indies Women's by 10 wickets on Friday (October 4) in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. Nonkululeko Mlaba's exceptional 4 wicket-haul helped So
CSA annual awards announced as Wolvaardt, Jansen bag numerous awards
Laura Wolvaardt, South Africa's women's cricket captain, emerged as the standout winner at the CSA Annual Awards, taking home five accolades, including Women's Player of the Year,
South Africa announce squad for Women's T20 World Cup, Laura Wolvaardt set to lead Proteas
The CSA (Cricker South Africa) has announced squad for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup, commences from October 3 in the UAE. Laura Wolvaardt is set to lead South Africa as c
BCCI Announces Schedule for South Africa Women's Tour of India 2024
The schedule for the forthcoming South Africa Women's IDFC First Bank all-format tour of India has been released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). India will hos
ICC names the nominees of Women's Player of the Month Award of April 2024
Players from South Africa, West Indies and Sri Lanka have been shortlisted for ICC Women's Player of the Month Award of April 2024. The nominees are - South African captain Laura W
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
South Africa Women's announce squad for New Zealand series
Cricket South Africa has announced a 16-memberssquad for their upcoming home games against the White Ferns.Following the current ODI series against Pakistan, South Africa will take
South Africa name Laura Wolvaardt as women's interim captain
Laura Wolvaardt, the Proteas women's top batter, has been named the new interim national team captain for the duration of the upcoming tours against Pakistan and New Zealand.Cricke
Bavuma, Markram, Miller dominate CSA awards nominess list
The nominees for the annual CSAAwards have been announced by Cricket South Africa in recognition of 'A Summerto Celebrate' from the 2022-23 season. Among the men's nominees for the
Pakistan Women’s Team Set To Host A White-Ball Series Against South Africa
The South African women's cricket team will embark on its first-ever tour of Pakistan between August and September this year, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Friday.T
Trisha Chetty announce retirement from cricket
Trisha Chetty, the South African wicketkeeper-batter, has announced her retirement from professional cricket. A recurring back problem forced the decision, ending a 21-year career
All-Rounder Mignon du Preez retires from international cricket
South African cricket legend Mignon du Preez announced on Friday his retirement from all forms of international cricket after an amazing career spanning almost 16 years.South Afric