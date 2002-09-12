
Nqaba Peter Career, Biography & More

Nqabayomzi Peter
NationalitySouth Africa
RoleBowlers
Born12th Sep, 2002
Age22 years, 3 months, 1 day
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewT20List A
Matches41
Innings11
Not Out11
Runs111
High Score111
Average
Strike Rate220.005.00
100S00
50S00
6S10
4S10
OverviewT20List A
Matches 41
Innings 41
overs 141.2
Runs 12622
wickets 20
bestinning 1/20
bestmatch 1/20
Average 63.00
econ 9.0016.50
Strike Rate 42.0
4W 00
5W 00
10w 00
