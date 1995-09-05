
Saud Shakeel Career, Biography & More

Saud Shakeel
NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
Born5th Sep, 1995
Age28 years, 11 months, 7 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches76397667
Innings1353769112
Not Out3151317
Runs8757666724895139
High Score2085670134208
Average87.5019.0020.8444.4454.09
Strike Rate46.0271.02127.0484.0850.44
100S200417
50S6122024
6S1051212
4S103777232589
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 76397667
Innings 13104758
overs 27.520214.5311.4
Runs 303718611721113
wickets 0152723
bestinning 1/141/143/232/7
bestmatch 1/141/143/234/19
Average 37.0037.2043.4048.39
econ 15.004.729.305.453.57
Strike Rate 47.024.047.781.3
4W 00000
5W 00000
10w 00000
News related "Saud Shakeel"
thumb

Heated argument between Sarfaraz and Saud Shakeel goes viral during practice session

Veteran Pakistan batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed and newbie Saud Shakeel engaged in a heated argument on the eve of the four-day practice match against Australia's Prime Minister's XI in Ca

thumb

Babar Azam names Saud Shakeel as Chota Don during training session

Pakistan began preparations for its upcoming tour of Australia on Thursday (November 23). After a disappointing season in the recently concluded World Cup, Pakistan will look to ma

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Irfan Pathan, Bhogle praises Saud Shakeel for impressive batting

Dutch all-rounder Bas de Leede took four wickets as Pakistan were bowled out for 286 in the World Cup on Friday, derailing an innings in which Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan hit

thumb

Bas De Leede's all rounder brilliance goes in vain as Pakistan overcome Netherlands by 81 runs

Pakistan crushes Netherlands by 81 runs. Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel's 120 run stand and some late bursts from Shadab and Nawaz aided them to post 286 on the board despite an

thumb

Bas De Leede's electrifying 4 fer restricts Pakistan for 286

Netherlands have restricted Pakistan to 286. Bas De Leede's 4 wicket haul helped Netherlands restrict Pakistan for a per total of 286. On the other hand, Mohammad Rizwan and Saud S

thumb

Saud Shakeel is a must in Pakistan's playing XI, says Shoaib Malik

Shoaib Malik has called for Saud Shakeel's inclusion in the playing XI during #CWC23 and urged everyone to support Babar Azam. And here's a look at what else the former captain had

thumb

Pakistan announce playing XI for must-win Sri Lanka clash, make 5 changes

Pakistan has released theirstarting XI for Thursday's Asia Cup 2023 Super Four do-or-die match against SriLanka in Colombo. There are assumptions that the massive loss to India has

thumb

Asitha Fernando reprimanded for aggressive celebration of Saud Shakeel dismissal

Sri Lanka fast bowler AsithaFernando has been penalized for misconduct on the third day of the ongoing Testmatch against Pakistan. A demerit point has also been added next to his n

thumb

Saud Shakeel becomes first batter to achieve a unique feat in Test Cricket

Left-handed batsman Saud Shakeel added another fifty goals on Wednesday, becoming the first batsman in Test cricket history to score half a century in each of the first seven games

thumb

Abdullah Shafique's marathon double hundred propels Pakistan on top in Colombo Test

Pakistan dominated the entire day 3 like they did on day 1. That day with their venomous bowling and today with their batting. Abdullah Shafique led the platform with his marathon

thumb

Imam Ul Haq's calm fifty helps Pakistan chase down 131 to win the Galle test

Pakistan have beaten Sri Lanka by 4 wickets in the first test of 2 match test series on Thursday (20th July) at Galle International Stadium, Galle. Saud Shakeel's unbeaten 208* hel

