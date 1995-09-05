Saud Shakeel Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|5th Sep, 1995
|Age
|28 years, 11 months, 7 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|7
|6
|39
|76
|67
|Innings
|13
|5
|37
|69
|112
|Not Out
|3
|1
|5
|13
|17
|Runs
|875
|76
|667
|2489
|5139
|High Score
|208
|56
|70
|134
|208
|Average
|87.50
|19.00
|20.84
|44.44
|54.09
|Strike Rate
|46.02
|71.02
|127.04
|84.08
|50.44
|100S
|2
|0
|0
|4
|17
|50S
|6
|1
|2
|20
|24
|6S
|1
|0
|5
|12
|12
|4S
|103
|7
|77
|232
|589
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|7
|6
|39
|76
|67
|Innings
|1
|3
|10
|47
|58
|overs
|2
|7.5
|20
|214.5
|311.4
|Runs
|30
|37
|186
|1172
|1113
|wickets
|0
|1
|5
|27
|23
|bestinning
|1/14
|1/14
|3/23
|2/7
|bestmatch
|1/14
|1/14
|3/23
|4/19
|Average
|37.00
|37.20
|43.40
|48.39
|econ
|15.00
|4.72
|9.30
|5.45
|3.57
|Strike Rate
|47.0
|24.0
|47.7
|81.3
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Saud Shakeel"
Heated argument between Sarfaraz and Saud Shakeel goes viral during practice session
Veteran Pakistan batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed and newbie Saud Shakeel engaged in a heated argument on the eve of the four-day practice match against Australia's Prime Minister's XI in Ca
Babar Azam names Saud Shakeel as Chota Don during training session
Pakistan began preparations for its upcoming tour of Australia on Thursday (November 23). After a disappointing season in the recently concluded World Cup, Pakistan will look to ma
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Irfan Pathan, Bhogle praises Saud Shakeel for impressive batting
Dutch all-rounder Bas de Leede took four wickets as Pakistan were bowled out for 286 in the World Cup on Friday, derailing an innings in which Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan hit
Bas De Leede's all rounder brilliance goes in vain as Pakistan overcome Netherlands by 81 runs
Pakistan crushes Netherlands by 81 runs. Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel's 120 run stand and some late bursts from Shadab and Nawaz aided them to post 286 on the board despite an
Bas De Leede's electrifying 4 fer restricts Pakistan for 286
Netherlands have restricted Pakistan to 286. Bas De Leede's 4 wicket haul helped Netherlands restrict Pakistan for a per total of 286. On the other hand, Mohammad Rizwan and Saud S
Saud Shakeel is a must in Pakistan's playing XI, says Shoaib Malik
Shoaib Malik has called for Saud Shakeel's inclusion in the playing XI during #CWC23 and urged everyone to support Babar Azam. And here's a look at what else the former captain had
Pakistan announce playing XI for must-win Sri Lanka clash, make 5 changes
Pakistan has released theirstarting XI for Thursday's Asia Cup 2023 Super Four do-or-die match against SriLanka in Colombo. There are assumptions that the massive loss to India has
Asitha Fernando reprimanded for aggressive celebration of Saud Shakeel dismissal
Sri Lanka fast bowler AsithaFernando has been penalized for misconduct on the third day of the ongoing Testmatch against Pakistan. A demerit point has also been added next to his n
Saud Shakeel becomes first batter to achieve a unique feat in Test Cricket
Left-handed batsman Saud Shakeel added another fifty goals on Wednesday, becoming the first batsman in Test cricket history to score half a century in each of the first seven games
Abdullah Shafique's marathon double hundred propels Pakistan on top in Colombo Test
Pakistan dominated the entire day 3 like they did on day 1. That day with their venomous bowling and today with their batting. Abdullah Shafique led the platform with his marathon
Imam Ul Haq's calm fifty helps Pakistan chase down 131 to win the Galle test
Pakistan have beaten Sri Lanka by 4 wickets in the first test of 2 match test series on Thursday (20th July) at Galle International Stadium, Galle. Saud Shakeel's unbeaten 208* hel