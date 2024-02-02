
Upul Tharanga

Upul Tharanga
NationalitySri Lanka
Role
Born2nd Feb, 1985
Age39 years, 6 months, 10 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches3123526142404160
Innings5822326137387269
Not Out317192413
Runs175469514073711125819818
High Score16517447124174265
Average31.8933.7416.2828.9934.6538.35
Strike Rate54.6075.92123.33127.1778.18
100S315032924
50S8370207040
6S9521212500
4S2397984240100
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 3123526142404160
Innings 000000
overs 000003
Runs 000004
wickets 000000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 1.33
Strike Rate
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Upul Tharanga"
thumb

Mohammad Ashraful, Irfan Pathan, Upul Tharanga to join Asian Legends League

This season of Asian LegendsLeague is starting with the cricketers of the top five countries in Asia. Theupcoming T20 tournament will start on March 13 and end on March 21. The lea

thumb

SLC appoints new selection committee for two years and appoints Upul Tharanga as chairman

Sri Lanka Cricket announced the formation of a new "cricket selection committee" to select national teams for the next two years, the country's cricket board said on Wednesday.Sri

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Jacques Kallis' scintillating knock helps California Knights beat Texas Chargers

The California Knights picked uptheir first victory of the tournament after defeating Texas Chargers by 48 runsin the US Masters T10 League at the Central Broward Regional Park Sta

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

The Upul Tharanga Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Upul Tharanga is a Sri Lankan cricketer who was born on February 2, 1985 in Balapitiya. He is a left-handed hitter known for his excellence at the ODIs. He was an early starter, pl

thumb

Tamim fails but Bhairahawa win the eliminator match

Tamim Iqbal's team BhairahawaGladiators defeated Kathmandu Kings XI by 16 runs in the eliminator match ofNepal's Everest Premier League (EPL). With the win, Bhairahawa will playaga

thumb

Tharanga signs to play for Australian domestic club

Sri Lankan batsman Upul Tharanga, who retired from international cricket in February this year, has signed to play for a Club in Australia."At present we have signed him for one se

thumb

Tharanga bids farewell to international cricket

Sri Lankan left-handed batsman Upul Tharanga announced his retirement from international cricket on 23rd February and he officially revealed it through social media.Sri Lankan left

thumb

Sri Lankan police suspends inquiries on players regarding match-fixing

The Special Investigation Unit appointed for investigating the match-fixing claim on the Sri Lankan team revealed that there will be no more inquiries for the cricket players.The h

thumb

Sangakkara to appear before the investigators tomorrow

Till Tuesday afternoon Sri Lanka's Special Police Investigation Unit had no plan to invite opening batsman Upul Tharanga for the 2011 World Cup match-fixing inquiry but it was only

thumb

COVID-19 affects cricket leagues around the globe

The deadly COVID-19 has started to have its impact on cricket too as some cricket leagues around different parts of the globe are being cancelled and postponed due to the threat of

