  Timycen Maruma profile stats, biography, news and photos

Timycen Maruma
NationalityZimbabwe
RoleBatsman
Born19th Apr, 1988
Age36 years, 3 months, 22 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches4221370137123
Innings7181360121191
Not Out01471417
Runs6819610071727615607
High Score41352381122165
Average9.7111.5211.1113.5225.8032.22
Strike Rate36.5559.3991.74112.7382.4951.27
100S000028
50S00022334
6S0642696111
4S814663229609
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 4221370137123
Innings 0922862126
overs 037.3381.4322.51572.2
Runs 02302055214615124
wickets 0412754207
bestinning 2/501/83/235/177/82
bestmatch 2/501/83/235/1710/98
Average 57.5020.0020.4427.0524.75
econ 6.136.666.754.523.25
Strike Rate 56.218.018.135.845.5
4W 0000110
5W 000019
10w 000002
News related "Timycen Maruma"
thumb

T20I status not granted to South Africa and Zimbabwe matches at Africa Games

Some confusion has resulted fromthe international status of matches played at the recently concluded AfricanGames. Certain encounters in this T20-format tournament were grantedinte

thumb

Bangladesh- Zimbabwe T20I series fixtures revealed

The five-match T20I seriesagainst Zimbabwe is going to be Bangladesh's last series at home before the T20World Cup. BCB released the final schedule by issuing a press release. A Te

thumb

Antum Naqvi becomes first cricketer to score 300 in Zimbabwe cricket

Antum Naqvi was not very wellknown in cricket, on the contrary, he did not identify himself as a cricketer.He prefers to introduce himself as a commercial pilot. But what he has do

thumb

Ervine back in Zimbabwe squad to lead the side, Williams misses out

Despite the fact that experiencedall-rounder Sean Williams will not be participating in the tour, which alsoincludes three T20 Internationals, Craig Ervine has returned to captainZ

thumb

Zimbabwe ban Madhevere, Mavuta for drug use

According to Zimbabwe Cricket,all-rounders Wessly Madhevere and Brandon Mavuta have been suspended withimmediate effect for "allegedly breaching anti-doping rules." thesuspensions

thumb

Dave Houghton resigns as Zimbabwe head coach

Recently, Zimbabwe has beenspinning in the circle of failure. Zimbabwe failed to qualify for the T20 WorldCup after losing to Uganda and Namibia in the World Cup qualifiers. They l

thumb

Zimbabwe name16 member squad for Ireland ODI Series

Zimbabwe have named their 16-man squad for the three-match One-Day International series against Ireland starting on Wednesday at the Harare Sports Club.Zimbabwe have named a new sq

thumb

Zimbabwe announce T20I squad against Ireland

Zimbabwe have announced the strong 15-man squad for the upcoming three-match home T20I series against Ireland. Middle-order batsman Brian Bennett and pacer Trevor Gwandu earned the

thumb

Uganda qualify for their first ICC T20 world cup from Africa qualifiers

Uganda have qualified for the upcoming T20 WC, 2024 in USA and West Indies. After Beating Rwanda by 9 wickets and 71 balls in hand Uganda booked their tickets for the upcoming T20

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Sikandar Raza named as New T20I captain of Zimbabwe

In a significant move, Sikandar Raza has been named as the new T20I captain for Zimbabwe, replacing former captain Craig Ervine. The announcement was confirmed by Zimbabwe Cricket

thumb

Sri Lanka make unwanted record in ODI World Cup

Sri Lanka lost againstAfghanistan by seven wickets. With this defeat, the Lankans have made ashameful record in the World Cup. The team now holds the embarrassing record forthe hig

