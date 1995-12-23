
Usama Mir Career, Biography & More

Usama Mir
NationalityPakistan
RoleBowlers
Born23rd Dec, 1995
Age28 years, 7 months, 20 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewODIT20List A1st Class
Matches8954818
Innings5493427
Not Out01732
Runs40396322452
High Score20394277
Average8.0012.3710.3818.08
Strike Rate129.03140.92102.8769.00
100S0000
50S0002
6S3191720
4S2362339
OverviewODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 8954818
Innings 8914829
overs 71308.4374.1368.4
Runs 386241821811411
wickets 11967430
bestinning 4/434/195/236/91
bestmatch 4/434/195/236/125
Average 35.0925.1829.4747.03
econ 5.437.835.823.82
Strike Rate 38.719.230.373.7
4W 1341
5W 0021
10w 0000
