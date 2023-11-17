
  Azhar Ali Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Azhar Ali Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Azhar Ali
NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
Born19th Feb, 1985
Age39 years, 5 months, 20 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches975349181260
Innings1805349166450
Not Out11342235
Runs71421845985667416290
High Score30210272132302
Average42.2636.9021.8846.3439.25
Strike Rate41.9374.45104.67
100S19301848
50S351233869
6S22141600
4S6941689800
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 975349181260
Innings 37141500
overs 144.34344.3423613.4
Runs 62126028323322336
wickets 84156951
bestinning 2/352/263/105/234/34
bestmatch 2/492/263/105/23
Average 77.6265.0018.8633.7945.80
econ 4.296.046.355.513.80
Strike Rate 108.364.517.836.772.1
4W 00022
5W 00040
10w 00000
News related "Azhar Ali"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Misbah-ul-Haq suggests four names to PCB for Chief Selector

Misbah-ul-Haq, who was recently appointed advisor to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf and is also a former national team captain, has proposed

thumb

Azhar Ali is the latest Pakistani batsman to complete 16,000 first class runs

Former Pakistan Test cricketer Azhar Ali has achieved another milestone in his cricket career at the current edition of County Champions in England.Former Pakistani cricketer Azhar

thumb

Worcestershire's Azhar Ali is world class player, says Sussex coach Farbrace

SUSSEX head coach Paul Farbrace described Worcestershire's Azhar Ali as a "world-class player in all conditions" after the former Pakistani international batsman produced brilliant

thumb

Guard of Honor for Azhar Ali as he leaves the field for the last time

Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali was sacked for a duck and received an honor guard in his final Test innings of his career against England in Karachi.Veteran middle-order Pakistan batsma

thumb

Azhar Ali receives a signed shirt and shield from teammates ahead final innings

Pakistan's might has produced world-class bowlers over time, but many of its batsmen have also excelled at check cricket. was a squad member azhar ali who received sincere tributes

thumb

Azhar Ali set to retire from Test cricket after Karachi match against England

Azhar Ali, one of Pakistan's mostsuccessful batters, will retire from Test cricket after Saturday's third Testagainst England. Azhar is Pakistan's fifth-best run-scorer in Tests wi

thumb

England secure thrilling victory in final session

The first match of thethree-match Test series between Pakistan and England changed from moment tomoment on the final day. The Pakistani batters put up a wall of resistanceafter Eng

thumb

Babar scores century but England take advantage in the last session of day three

Four wickets in the last sessiongave the first Test a little excitement after Pakistan went toe-to-toe in replyto England’s mammoth 657 in the first innings.Pakistan trailed by 158

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Azhar Ali drop extreme short of the century again in county cricket

Middle-order batsman in Pakistan Azhar Ali, who represents Worcestershire at the ongoing 2022 County Championship, was out of touch early in the season and only managed to hit doub

thumb

The Azhar Ali Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Azhar Ali, a Pakistani cricketer and Test captain of the Pakistan Cricket Team, was born on February 19, 1985 in the Punjab province of Pakistan. He is a right-handed opening batsm

