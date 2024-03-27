Kasun Rajitha Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|1st Jun, 1993
|Age
|31 years, 2 months, 10 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|16
|28
|18
|71
|64
|64
|Innings
|22
|15
|8
|30
|35
|82
|Not Out
|3
|7
|5
|20
|15
|25
|Runs
|123
|65
|31
|132
|104
|534
|High Score
|22
|17
|9
|19
|17
|52
|Average
|6.47
|8.12
|10.33
|13.20
|5.20
|9.36
|Strike Rate
|24.40
|51.18
|58.49
|74.57
|46.63
|32.98
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6S
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|4
|4S
|13
|8
|2
|7
|10
|57
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|16
|28
|18
|71
|64
|64
|Innings
|26
|28
|18
|70
|63
|103
|overs
|449.2
|205.3
|66
|241.1
|441.5
|1535.5
|Runs
|1456
|1217
|615
|1932
|2690
|5815
|wickets
|45
|35
|17
|98
|76
|179
|bestinning
|5/64
|4/79
|3/29
|5/22
|5/37
|8/31
|bestmatch
|7/104
|4/79
|3/29
|5/22
|5/37
|12/180
|Average
|32.35
|34.77
|36.17
|19.71
|35.39
|32.48
|econ
|3.24
|5.92
|9.31
|8.01
|6.08
|3.78
|Strike Rate
|59.9
|35.2
|23.2
|14.7
|34.8
|51.4
|4W
|1
|1
|0
|5
|1
|5
|5W
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
