  Kasun Rajitha Career, Records, Biography & More

Kasun Rajitha
NationalitySri Lanka
RoleBowlers
Born1st Jun, 1993
Age31 years, 2 months, 10 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches162818716464
Innings22158303582
Not Out375201525
Runs1236531132104534
High Score22179191752
Average6.478.1210.3313.205.209.36
Strike Rate24.4051.1858.4974.5746.6332.98
100S000000
50S000001
6S000424
4S138271057
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 162818716464
Innings 2628187063103
overs 449.2205.366241.1441.51535.5
Runs 14561217615193226905815
wickets 4535179876179
bestinning 5/644/793/295/225/378/31
bestmatch 7/1044/793/295/225/3712/180
Average 32.3534.7736.1719.7135.3932.48
econ 3.245.929.318.016.083.78
Strike Rate 59.935.223.214.734.851.4
4W 110515
5W 1001111
10w 000001
News related "Kasun Rajitha"
thumb

Kasun Rajitha ruled out of Chattogram test, Asitha Fernando replaces him

Sri Lankan pace ace Kasun Rajitha is ruled out of Chattogram test which is set to be commenced from 30th March. Asitha Fernando joined the squad as a replacement of Kasun Rajitha.

thumb

Sri Lankan captain jumps a big in the latest ICC men's test batting ranking

Sri Lankan skipper Dhananjaya De Silva has jumped massive in the latest ICC men's Test batting rankings. He was rewarded for his twin centuries against Bangladesh in Sylhet in the

thumb

Mominul's lone hand goes in vain as Sri Lanka claim a massive 328 run win

Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 328 runs to kick off the two match test series on Monday (25th March) at Sylhet international Cricket stadium, Sylhet. Twin centuries from Dhananjaya D

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Sadeera Samarawickrama's unbeaten 91* steers Sri Lanka home by 5 wickets

Sri Lanka have beaten Netherlands and opened up their account for the first time in this world cup. They have crushed Netherlands by 5 wickets and 10 balls to spare on Saturday (21

thumb

Shakib shines as Galle Titans register super-over win

Shakib Al Hasan's team GalleTitans defeated Dambulla Aura in the super-over in the Lanka Premier League(LPL) on Monday (July 31). Both the teams put up a total of 180 runs and then

thumb

Kohli's devastating 166* helps India whitewash Sri Lanka, set new world record in ODIs

Sri Lanka succumb to a world-recorddefeat against India in the last match of the three-match ODI series. India beat Sri Lanka by a huge margin of 317runs, which is the biggest in O

thumb

KL Rahul, bowlers star in India's series-clinching win over Sri Lanka

India beat Sri Lanka by 4 wicketsin the second match of the three-match ODI series on Thursday (January 12). Asa result of this victory, India win the series with one match in hand

thumb

Axar, Suryakumar fight hard but Shanaka's all-round show helps Sri Lanka level series

After the first match, the secondT20I between the host India and the visiting Sri Lanka was also a close fight.This time, however, Sri Lanka left the field with a win. Axar Patel a

thumb

SLC's sporting gesture: allows Afghanistan team to take inaugural trophy home

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has showna good gesture by allowing the ‘special trophy’ to be taken away to Kabul. The three-match inaugural bilateralODI series between the Sri Lankan tea

thumb

Asalanka, Wellalage guide Sri Lanka to level series with a record-chase

Sri Lanka have tied the three-matchODI series by 1-1 at home against Afghanistan by chasing a record target in Pallekeleon Wednesday (November 30). Young Dunith Wellalage and Chari

thumb

Kasun Rajitha gets married, set to rejoin team within 24 hours after marriage

Sri Lankan pace bowler KasunRajitha has registered his name in the list of the cricketers, who have marriedin the middle of the bilateral series. The 29-year-old right-arm mediumfa

