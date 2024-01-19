Danushka Gunathilaka
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|17th Mar, 1991
|Age
|33 years, 4 months, 25 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|8
|47
|46
|130
|141
|56
|Innings
|16
|46
|45
|127
|137
|91
|Not Out
|0
|1
|0
|9
|15
|2
|Runs
|299
|1601
|741
|2915
|4618
|2495
|High Score
|61
|133
|57
|102
|133
|152
|Average
|18.68
|35.57
|16.46
|24.70
|37.85
|28.03
|Strike Rate
|50.08
|86.82
|120.48
|127.40
|82.90
|63.99
|100S
|0
|2
|0
|1
|9
|3
|50S
|2
|11
|3
|17
|32
|13
|6S
|3
|20
|21
|96
|86
|44
|4S
|32
|172
|78
|309
|468
|310
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|8
|47
|46
|130
|141
|56
|Innings
|6
|22
|12
|48
|66
|59
|overs
|33
|67
|20.3
|113.5
|335.4
|609.3
|Runs
|111
|371
|155
|860
|1579
|1954
|wickets
|1
|8
|6
|31
|45
|64
|bestinning
|1/16
|3/48
|2/3
|4/21
|5/28
|6/70
|bestmatch
|1/57
|3/48
|2/3
|4/21
|5/28
|9/118
|Average
|111.00
|46.37
|25.83
|27.74
|35.08
|30.53
|econ
|3.36
|5.53
|7.56
|7.55
|4.70
|3.20
|Strike Rate
|198.0
|50.2
|20.5
|22.0
|44.7
|57.1
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Danushka Gunathilaka"
Durdanto Dhaka beat Comilla Victorians by 5 wickets in BPL 2024 opener
The Bangladesh Premier League(BPL) saw a touch of excitement in the opening match. In the last over match, DurdantoDhaka beat Comilla Victorians by 5 wickets. Chaturanga De Silva g
SLC unbans Dhanushka Gunathilaka
After an Independent InquiryCommittee found no evidence to support the claims against cricketer DanushkaGunathilaka, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) overturned the ban on him on Tuesda
Danushka Gunathilaka not guilty of sexual assault in Australian court
Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka has been found not guilty of sexual intercourse without consent after she was accusation of "stealthing"on a woman in Sydney.Sri Lankan cr
Danushka Gunathilaka set to undergo a trial on allegations of sexual assault
Sri Lanka cricketer DanushkaGunathilaka is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at her house in Sydney'seastern suburbs. His trial is set to begin next week.On Thursday, Gunathil
Danushka Gunathilaka to face a rape trial in Australia
Danushka Gunathilaka, a Sri Lankan cricketer, is on trial for rape after an incident allegedly took place while he was in Australia for last year's Twenty20 World Cup.Sri Lankan ba
Danushka Gunathilaka gets bail on sexual assault charges
Sri Lankan batterDanushka Gunathilaka has been banned from using Tinder and his social media accounts after being granted bail while awaiting trial for sexual intercourse without c
Lawyers console Danushka Gunathilaka's worried family
Danushka Gunathilalaka's worriedfamily members in Sri Lanka are being consoled by his lawyers. The 31-year-oldall-rounder who was a member of the visiting Sri Lankan T20 World Cup
SLC suspends Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket
On Monday, a Sydney courtrejected bail to Sri Lanka batter Danushka Gunathilaka after she was detainedand charged with four charges of sexual intercourse without consent. OnNovembe
Sri Lanka cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka arrested in Sydney
Sri Lanka cricketer DanushkaGunathilaka has been charged by police following an alleged sexual assault inSydney's eastern suburbs. He was arrested early Sunday morning from the tea
England, Sri Lanka, UAE make forced changed to their T20 World Cup squad
England pacer Reece Topley, SriLanka batsman Danushka Gunathilaka and bowler Dushmantha Chameera, UAE’s ZawarFarid have all been ruled out of this year’s T20 World Cup due to injur
Chameera to miss all-important Netherlands match due to injury
Sri Lanka have been hit with abig blow as pacer Dushmantha Chameera will not be able to play in the lastmatch of the first round against the Netherlands due to a leg muscle injury.
Sri Lanka start Super 4s with 4-wicket win against Afghanistan
Sri Lanka have made a good start inthe first match of the Super Four of the Asia Cup by defeating Afghanistan by 4wickets on Saturday (September 3). The spin-friendly condition ofS