Danushka Gunathilaka

NationalitySri Lanka
RoleBatsman
Born17th Mar, 1991
Age33 years, 4 months, 25 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches8474613014156
Innings16464512713791
Not Out0109152
Runs2991601741291546182495
High Score6113357102133152
Average18.6835.5716.4624.7037.8528.03
Strike Rate50.0886.82120.48127.4082.9063.99
100S020193
50S2113173213
6S32021968644
4S3217278309468310
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 8474613014156
Innings 62212486659
overs 336720.3113.5335.4609.3
Runs 11137115586015791954
wickets 186314564
bestinning 1/163/482/34/215/286/70
bestmatch 1/573/482/34/215/289/118
Average 111.0046.3725.8327.7435.0830.53
econ 3.365.537.567.554.703.20
Strike Rate 198.050.220.522.044.757.1
4W 000113
5W 000011
10w 000000
News related "Danushka Gunathilaka"
thumb

Durdanto Dhaka beat Comilla Victorians by 5 wickets in BPL 2024 opener

The Bangladesh Premier League(BPL) saw a touch of excitement in the opening match. In the last over match, DurdantoDhaka beat Comilla Victorians by 5 wickets. Chaturanga De Silva g

thumb

SLC unbans Dhanushka Gunathilaka

After an Independent InquiryCommittee found no evidence to support the claims against cricketer DanushkaGunathilaka, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) overturned the ban on him on Tuesda

thumb

Danushka Gunathilaka not guilty of sexual assault in Australian court

Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka has been found not guilty of sexual intercourse without consent after she was accusation of "stealthing"on a woman in Sydney.Sri Lankan cr

thumb

Danushka Gunathilaka set to undergo a trial on allegations of sexual assault

Sri Lanka cricketer DanushkaGunathilaka is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at her house in Sydney'seastern suburbs. His trial is set to begin next week.On Thursday, Gunathil

thumb

Danushka Gunathilaka to face a rape trial in Australia

Danushka Gunathilaka, a Sri Lankan cricketer, is on trial for rape after an incident allegedly took place while he was in Australia for last year's Twenty20 World Cup.Sri Lankan ba

thumb

Danushka Gunathilaka gets bail on sexual assault charges

Sri Lankan batterDanushka Gunathilaka has been banned from using Tinder and his social media accounts after being granted bail while awaiting trial for sexual intercourse without c

thumb

Lawyers console Danushka Gunathilaka's worried family

Danushka Gunathilalaka's worriedfamily members in Sri Lanka are being consoled by his lawyers. The 31-year-oldall-rounder who was a member of the visiting Sri Lankan T20 World Cup

thumb

SLC suspends Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

On Monday, a Sydney courtrejected bail to Sri Lanka batter Danushka Gunathilaka after she was detainedand charged with four charges of sexual intercourse without consent. OnNovembe

thumb

Sri Lanka cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka arrested in Sydney

Sri Lanka cricketer DanushkaGunathilaka has been charged by police following an alleged sexual assault inSydney's eastern suburbs. He was arrested early Sunday morning from the tea

thumb

England, Sri Lanka, UAE make forced changed to their T20 World Cup squad

England pacer Reece Topley, SriLanka batsman Danushka Gunathilaka and bowler Dushmantha Chameera, UAE’s ZawarFarid have all been ruled out of this year’s T20 World Cup due to injur

thumb

Chameera to miss all-important Netherlands match due to injury

Sri Lanka have been hit with abig blow as pacer Dushmantha Chameera will not be able to play in the lastmatch of the first round against the Netherlands due to a leg muscle injury.

thumb

Sri Lanka start Super 4s with 4-wicket win against Afghanistan

Sri Lanka have made a good start inthe first match of the Super Four of the Asia Cup by defeating Afghanistan by 4wickets on Saturday (September 3). The spin-friendly condition ofS

