Chris Lynn Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Chris Lynn
NationalityAustralia
RoleBatsman
Born10th Apr, 1990
Age34 years, 4 months, 1 day
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches4182685041
Innings4162605071
Not Out012668
Runs75291748615972743
High Score4444113135250
Average18.7519.4031.9936.2943.53
Strike Rate84.26131.67142.2996.5555.87
100S00526
50S00481212
6S3143976545
4S528653144345
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 4182685041
Innings 00778
overs 001311.314
Runs 00934564
wickets 00310
bestinning 2/151/3
bestmatch 2/151/3
Average 31.0045.00
econ 7.153.914.57
Strike Rate 26.069.0
4W 00000
5W 00000
10w 00000
News related "Chris Lynn"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Tamim Iqbal, Litton Das listed in Abu Dhabi T10 Players' Draft 2023

Ahead of the much-anticipated2023 edition of cricket’s fastest format; Abu Dhabi T10, the Player’s Draft hasbeen announced for Monday, October 9th, 2023, with the participating eig

thumb

Sherfane Rutherford wins four awards in one night including 1/2 acre land in USA

Caribbean batter SherfaneRutherford performed brilliantly in the recently-concluded Global T20 Canadaincluding the final. In the final, he played an unbeaten innings of 38 runs off

thumb

Litton's Surrey Jaguars into final with convincing win over Vancouver Knights

The playoff stages of the Global T20Canada saw the Surrey Jaguars register a comprehensive 38-run victory over theVancouver Knights in Qualifier 1 to find themselves in the final.

thumb

Chris Lynn stars in Montreal Tigers' win

Montreal Tigers triumphed over Toronto Nationals at the TD Cricket Arena by 23 runs after a wet outfieldforced a delayed start, reducing the match to six overs a side. Fans were tr

thumb

GT20 Canada 2023: Complete list of players, teams and coaches

The player draft for themuch-awaited Global T20 Canada 2023 was held in a hybrid-form on Tuesday night,14th June in Mumbai with representatives from each franchise joining fromdiff

thumb

Litton, Tamim, Mushfiqur remain unsold in LPL 2023 auction

In the last 3 editions of theLanka Premier League (LPL), players were selected from the players' draft.However, the squad for the fourth season is being arranged through an auction

thumb

Montreal Tigers sign Shakib Al Hasan for GT20

The era is now franchise cricket.And Shakib Al Hasan is said to be the peddler of franchise cricket amongBangladeshi cricketers. He is going to conquer another league. Shakib, the

thumb

Sydney Thunder all out for 15- lowest total in T20 history

Sydney Thunder were bowled outfor an unbelievable 15 runs against Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League(BBL), a record low in a professional Twenty20 match.Adelaide won by 124 r

thumb

Rashid and Allen restrict Bangla Tigers to ensure Team Abu Dhabi an emphatic win

Team Abu Dhabi spinners AdilRashid and Fabian Allen restricted Bangla Tigers to 74 for 5 and helped theirteam register an emphatic eight wicket win in the 24th match on the ninth d

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Abu Dhabi T10 League: Full player list of all 8 teams

The players' draft of the sixthseason of the Abu Dhabi T10 League was held on Monday night. Nurul Hasan Sohan,Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Taskin Ahmed, and Mustafizur Rahman have been se

