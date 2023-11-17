Chris Lynn Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|10th Apr, 1990
|Age
|34 years, 4 months, 1 day
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|4
|18
|268
|50
|41
|Innings
|4
|16
|260
|50
|71
|Not Out
|0
|1
|26
|6
|8
|Runs
|75
|291
|7486
|1597
|2743
|High Score
|44
|44
|113
|135
|250
|Average
|18.75
|19.40
|31.99
|36.29
|43.53
|Strike Rate
|84.26
|131.67
|142.29
|96.55
|55.87
|100S
|0
|0
|5
|2
|6
|50S
|0
|0
|48
|12
|12
|6S
|3
|14
|397
|65
|45
|4S
|5
|28
|653
|144
|345
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|4
|18
|268
|50
|41
|Innings
|0
|0
|7
|7
|8
|overs
|0
|0
|13
|11.3
|14
|Runs
|0
|0
|93
|45
|64
|wickets
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|bestinning
|2/15
|1/3
|bestmatch
|2/15
|1/3
|Average
|31.00
|45.00
|econ
|7.15
|3.91
|4.57
|Strike Rate
|26.0
|69.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
