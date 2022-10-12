Nabil Samad Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|9th Oct, 1986
|Age
|37 years, 10 months, 3 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|78
|144
|102
|Innings
|17
|82
|152
|Not Out
|8
|44
|51
|Runs
|15
|268
|956
|High Score
|4
|23
|40
|Average
|1.66
|7.05
|9.46
|Strike Rate
|38.46
|52.14
|31.33
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|0
|4S
|1
|0
|0
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|78
|144
|102
|Innings
|74
|0
|0
|overs
|252.2
|1169.5
|3786.3
|Runs
|1671
|4864
|9320
|wickets
|58
|170
|341
|bestinning
|3/1
|5/26
|8/61
|bestmatch
|3/1
|5/26
|Average
|28.81
|28.61
|27.33
|econ
|6.62
|4.15
|2.46
|Strike Rate
|26.1
|41.2
|66.6
|4W
|0
|6
|18
|5W
|0
|3
|18
|10w
|0
|0
|2
News related "Nabil Samad"
NCL 2022: Dhaka grabbed win on the second day, bowlers dominating in second-tier matches
Dhaka division have become thefirst team to pick up the win in the 24th National Cricket League (NCL). Theydefeated the Rangpur division by an innings and 62 runs with the dominati
Bowlers dominate the first day in NCL
The 24th season of the NationalCricket League (NCL) has started, and the bowlers have shown their dominance onthe first day. In both the matches of the first tier, the star players
Prime Bank maintain top spot
Prime Bank Cricket Club and Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club have continued their good form as Shinepukur Cricket Club also won the bottom of the table clash in the first batch of fix
Imran's smashing performance keeps Doleshwar at top
Rain hits in the first batch of fixtures of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Tuesday (June 8) as all of three matches saw curtailed overs.Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club vs Mohammedan S