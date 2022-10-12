
Nabil Samad Career, Biography & More

Nabil Samad
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born9th Oct, 1986
Age37 years, 10 months, 3 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches78144102
Innings1782152
Not Out84451
Runs15268956
High Score42340
Average1.667.059.46
Strike Rate38.4652.1431.33
100S000
50S000
6S000
4S100
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 78144102
Innings 7400
overs 252.21169.53786.3
Runs 167148649320
wickets 58170341
bestinning 3/15/268/61
bestmatch 3/15/26
Average 28.8128.6127.33
econ 6.624.152.46
Strike Rate 26.141.266.6
4W 0618
5W 0318
10w 002
News related "Nabil Samad"
thumb

NCL 2022: Dhaka grabbed win on the second day, bowlers dominating in second-tier matches

Dhaka division have become thefirst team to pick up the win in the 24th National Cricket League (NCL). Theydefeated the Rangpur division by an innings and 62 runs with the dominati

thumb

Bowlers dominate the first day in NCL

The 24th season of the NationalCricket League (NCL) has started, and the bowlers have shown their dominance onthe first day. In both the matches of the first tier, the star players

thumb

Prime Bank maintain top spot

Prime Bank Cricket Club and Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club have continued their good form as Shinepukur Cricket Club also won the bottom of the table clash in the first batch of fix

thumb

Imran's smashing performance keeps Doleshwar at top

Rain hits in the first batch of fixtures of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Tuesday (June 8) as all of three matches saw curtailed overs.Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club vs Mohammedan S

Latest News

