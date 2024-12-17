Asif Hasan Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|24th Jul, 1993
|Age
|31 years, 4 months, 24 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|22
|72
|14
|Innings
|11
|36
|18
|Not Out
|7
|15
|7
|Runs
|37
|215
|63
|High Score
|14
|23
|20
|Average
|9.25
|10.23
|5.72
|Strike Rate
|86.04
|48.75
|22.02
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|5
|0
|4S
|4
|10
|11
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|22
|72
|14
|Innings
|20
|72
|23
|overs
|65
|592.3
|323.5
|Runs
|440
|2666
|1087
|wickets
|16
|98
|25
|bestinning
|3/22
|5/47
|5/44
|bestmatch
|3/22
|5/47
|5/65
|Average
|27.50
|27.20
|43.48
|econ
|6.76
|4.49
|3.35
|Strike Rate
|24.3
|36.2
|77.7
|4W
|0
|3
|0
|5W
|0
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
