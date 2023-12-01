
  Kamran Akmal Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Kamran Akmal Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Kamran Akmal
NationalityPakistan
Role
Born13th Jan, 1982
Age42 years, 6 months, 29 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches5315758291340249
Innings9213853274305384
Not Out6146192432
Runs264832369876775910113481
High Score15812473150200275
Average30.7926.0921.0026.5632.3838.29
Strike Rate63.1083.94119.63133.73
100S65052133
50S12105453462
6S14373123500
4S37237810077500
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 5315758291340249
Innings 000000
overs 000009
Runs 0000044
wickets 000000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 4.88
Strike Rate
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Kamran Akmal"
thumb

PCB announces selection panel to assist chief selector Wahab Riaz

The PCB has confirmed the appointment of former Pakistan cricketers Kamran Akmal, Rao Iftikhar Anjum and Salman Butt as advisory members to the chief selector Wahab Riaz.The PCB ha

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Akmal, Afridi star in New York Warriors' win, Bangladesh spinner Elias Sunny gets two wickets

The New York Warriors put on abrilliant show, with both the bat and ball, and went on to register a 7-wicketwin against the Atlanta Riders, on Monday. Kamran Akmal top-scored for t

thumb

Jesse Ryder spoils Shahid Afridi's party as New Jersey Triton’s win by 9 wickets

New Jersey Triton’s batted withpanache and put on a show for their fans, as they defeated the New YorkWarriors by 9 wickets on Sunday. For the Triton’s, it was Jesse Ryder who wast

thumb

Richard Levi stars in New York Warriors' win against Morrisville Unity in US Masters T10 League

The New York Warriors defeatedMorrisville Unity by 6 runs in the US Masters T10 League at Lauderhill, Floridaon Friday. The New York Warriors posted 124/3 in their 10 overs before

thumb

PSL 8: Kamran Akmal step down as national selection committees

Former Test cricketer Kamran Akmal has retired from the national selection committees to continue his involvement with the local news channel during the Pakistan Super League (PSL)

thumb

Kamran Akmal joins as Batting Consultant of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 8

Peshawar Zalmi's former wicketkeeper batter Kamran Akmal rejoined his team, this time as batting consultant for the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8).Peshawar Zalmi has appointed Kamra

thumb

PCB names Akmal, Sami and Hameed in national selection committee

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced the national men's team selection committee, with Haroon Rashid appointed as the committee's chairman.Former wicketkeeper Ka

thumb

Kamran Akmal appoint as head coach of Peshawar Zalmi

Pakistani wicketkeeper batter Kamran Akmal has been appointed as Peshawar Zalmi's head coach for their upcoming exhibition match against the Quetta Gladiators on February 5 in Quet

thumb

Kamran Akmal, Sohail Tanvir and Junaid Khan appointed for junior team selectors

The Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed an eight-member selection committee to conduct under-13, under-16 and under-19 trials for regional and district team selections.The committ

thumb

Kamran Akmal likely to work as a Coach in PSL 2023

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, Peshawar Zalmi, is likely to appoint wicket-keeper batter, Kamran Akmal, as a coach for the upcoming edition.Kamran Akmal, a wicket-keepe

thumb

Thank God Anderson is not from Pakistan: Kamran Akmal takes a dig at Pakistan cricket team

Former Pakistan wicket-keeperbatter Kamran Akmal has stated that if James Anderson had been born inPakistan, he would have been kicked off the national squad because of his age.The

Latest News

