Shykat Ali Career, Biography & More

Shykat Ali
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born20th Dec, 1993
Age30 years, 7 months, 23 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches5013170
Innings48130124
Not Out383
Runs81736332817
High Score60115111
Average18.1529.7723.28
Strike Rate118.5778.2446.71
100S031
50S32714
6S3710127
4S74358364
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 5013170
Innings 83580
overs 22157.4533.4
Runs 1778401687
wickets 42658
bestinning 2/243/175/31
bestmatch 2/243/176/64
Average 44.2532.3029.08
econ 8.045.323.16
Strike Rate 33.036.355.2
4W 001
5W 002
10w 000
News related "Shykat Ali"
thumb

Mohammedan win first Super Over thriller in DPL history

Prime Bank Cricket Club and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club have won as Mohammedan Sporting Club tied in the rain-affected first batch of fixtures of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Wedn

thumb

Shakib-less Mohammedan pull off narrow win over Old DOHS

The teams who’re currently in top 4 of the points table- Mohammedan Sporting Club, Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club all have won their respective match

thumb

Mahmudullah's all-round heroics down Sheikh Jamal

In a clash between two heavyweight teams of Dhaka Premier League (DPL), Gazi Group Cricketers has beaten Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club by 7 wickets in day’s second of three matches a

thumb

Shakib back in form, Tamim fires

Rain again interrupted on opening day’s second batch of fixtures of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) but this time all the matches ended successfully. Earlier, only one result was possib

thumb

Riyad takes Khulna to Bangabandhu T20 Cup title

Skipper Mahmudullah Riyad's blistering knock has given Gemcon Khulna the Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 title with a 5-run win over Gazi Group Chattogram in the final at Mirpur.Mahmudull

thumb

Chattogram register third straight win

Gazi Group Chattogram have continued their winning rate as they beat Fortune Barishal by 10 runs on Monday (November 30) at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. This i

thumb

Openers get distinction mark from Sangakkara

Jannatul Naym PiealAfter getting smothered by menace Rangpur bowling in their last game to taste a 69-run defeat, Dhaka Dynamites have come back to their supreme best, defeating C

