Shykat Ali Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|20th Dec, 1993
|Age
|30 years, 7 months, 23 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|50
|131
|70
|Innings
|48
|130
|124
|Not Out
|3
|8
|3
|Runs
|817
|3633
|2817
|High Score
|60
|115
|111
|Average
|18.15
|29.77
|23.28
|Strike Rate
|118.57
|78.24
|46.71
|100S
|0
|3
|1
|50S
|3
|27
|14
|6S
|37
|101
|27
|4S
|74
|358
|364
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|50
|131
|70
|Innings
|8
|35
|80
|overs
|22
|157.4
|533.4
|Runs
|177
|840
|1687
|wickets
|4
|26
|58
|bestinning
|2/24
|3/17
|5/31
|bestmatch
|2/24
|3/17
|6/64
|Average
|44.25
|32.30
|29.08
|econ
|8.04
|5.32
|3.16
|Strike Rate
|33.0
|36.3
|55.2
|4W
|0
|0
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|2
|10w
|0
|0
|0
