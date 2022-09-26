
Alok Kapali

Alok Kapali
NationalityBangladesh
RoleAll Rounder
Born1st Jan, 1984
Age40 years, 7 months, 10 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches17697110242172
Innings3466782224285
Not Out132242615
Runs584123557104750069138
High Score851151962115228
Average17.6919.6011.4018.0525.2833.84
Strike Rate48.6267.9667.05106.29
100S0100420
50S25032237
6S31013200
4S8010138000
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 17697110242172
Innings 194926800
overs 183.52425162.51086.22365.4
Runs 709125535123851727066
wickets 624251159217
bestinning 3/33/492/124/225/447/33
bestmatch 3/333/492/124/225/44
Average 118.1652.2917.5024.2732.5232.56
econ 3.855.187.007.604.762.98
Strike Rate 183.860.515.019.140.965.4
4W 000120
5W 000017
10w 000001
