Alok Kapali
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|1st Jan, 1984
|Age
|40 years, 7 months, 10 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|17
|69
|7
|110
|242
|172
|Innings
|34
|66
|7
|82
|224
|285
|Not Out
|1
|3
|2
|24
|26
|15
|Runs
|584
|1235
|57
|1047
|5006
|9138
|High Score
|85
|115
|19
|62
|115
|228
|Average
|17.69
|19.60
|11.40
|18.05
|25.28
|33.84
|Strike Rate
|48.62
|67.96
|67.05
|106.29
|100S
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|20
|50S
|2
|5
|0
|3
|22
|37
|6S
|3
|10
|1
|32
|0
|0
|4S
|80
|101
|3
|80
|0
|0
