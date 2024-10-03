
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Hayley Matthews Career, Biography & More

Hayley Matthews
NationalityWest Indies
RoleAll Rounder
Born19th Mar, 1998
Age26 years, 6 months, 21 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewODIT20I
Matches7885
Innings7585
Not Out24
Runs20281716
High Score119107
Average27.7821.18
Strike Rate68.90105.08
100S41
50S68
6S1027
4S248212
OverviewODIT20I
Matches 7885
Innings 7378
overs 555.1254.5
Runs 22431469
wickets 9486
bestinning 4/154/10
bestmatch 4/154/10
Average 23.8617.08
econ 4.045.76
Strike Rate 35.417.7
4W 34
5W 00
10w 00
News related "Hayley Matthews"
thumb

Hope-Joseph among top players to be awarded Cricket West Indies' multi-year contracts

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) has introduced multi-year contracts for the very first time in history. Overall, 15 men's players have been offered contracts, with six of them earned

thumb

Sri Lanka to Host West Indies for Exciting Women's Cricket Series Ahead of T20 World Cup : SL Women vs WI Women

After the Sri Lankan womens team successfully Qualified to the Women's T20I World Cup 2024, Sri Lanka is set to welcome West Indies for an exhilarating cricket series comprising th

thumb

ICC names the nominees of Women's Player of the Month Award of April 2024

Players from South Africa, West Indies and Sri Lanka have been shortlisted for ICC Women's Player of the Month Award of April 2024. The nominees are - South African captain Laura W

thumb

Hayley Matthews to captain the Melbourne Renegades in WBBL 09

Hayley Matthews will lead the Melbourne Renegades this season, taking on the role after captain Sophie Molineux was ruled out for the entire season as she continues to recover from

thumb

CWI removes Courtney Walsh as women's team head coach

Courtney Walsh has to pay forWest Indies' disappointing performance in the last T20 World Cup. Cricket WestIndies (CWI) is not signing a new contract with this legendary fast bowle

thumb

Salma shines in bowling but defending champions Trailblazers start campaign with heavy defeat

Women's T20 Challenge which canbe called Women’s IPL too took place on Monday (May 23). Defending championsTrailblazers lost to Supernovas by a huge margin of 49 runs in the tourna

thumb

Salma gets place in Women's World Cup's best XI

Bangladesh women's cricket teamhave played ODI World Cup for the first time recently. Bangladesh caught everyone’seye also in their first-ever 50-over World Cup. Even Bangladesh al

thumb

Australia storm into World Cup final

Australia have thrashed West Indies by massive 157 runs in the first semi-final in Wellington to book a place in the Women's World Cup final for the ninth time, and will hunt for s

thumb

Heartbreak for Bangladesh as West Indies escape scare

Bangladesh have lost an edge-of-the-seat contest to fall short to West Indies' mere 140/9 by four runs in the 17th match of the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup at Bay Oval, Mount Ma

thumb

SA-WI Women's ODI series has been postponed and will begin on January 26th

All matches in South Africa are played in a bio-safe environment at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.The rescheduled limited-over series between South Africa Women and West In

thumb

Warner and Matthews adjudged as Player of the Month

Australia's opening batter David Warner and West Indies' all rounder Hayley Matthews have won the title of ICC Player of the Month for men and women respectively. They were adjudge

thumb

Bangladesh Women seal historic World Cup berth

The 2021 Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe has been called off for Covid-19 which also finalises the remaining three qualifiers.Bangladesh, Pakistan and West Indies h

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.