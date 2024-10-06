
Deandra Dottin Career, Biography & More

Deandra Dottin
NationalityWest Indies
RoleAll Rounder
Born21st Jun, 1991
Age33 years, 3 months, 18 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewODIT20I
Matches143127
Innings135125
Not Out1320
Runs37272697
High Score150112
Average30.5425.68
Strike Rate79.09
100S32
50S2212
6S890
4S3980
OverviewODIT20I
Matches 143127
Innings 9467
overs 401.5185.1
Runs 19581190
wickets 7262
bestinning 5/345/5
bestmatch 5/345/5
Average 27.1919.19
econ 4.876.42
Strike Rate 33.417.9
4W 31
5W 11
10w 00
News related "Deandra Dottin"
thumb

Joseph, Dottin and Fletcher star in West Indies' thumping victory over Scotland

West Indies Women's beat Scotland Women's by 6 wickets on Sunday (October 6). Afy Fletcher's three wicket-haul helped West Indies fold Scotland for a measly 99 runs. In reply, Qian

thumb

Deandra Dottin back as West Indies announce squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024

The CWI (Cricket West Indies) has announced squad for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup in the UAE, starting from October 3. Deandra Dottin, the fastest scorer of T20I century in

thumb

Deandra Dottin comes out of international retirement ahead of Women's T20 World Cup

Former West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin has come out of international retirement and made herself available for West Indies selection once again. Deandra DottinDeandra Dottin

thumb

Sri Lanka to Host West Indies for Exciting Women's Cricket Series Ahead of T20 World Cup : SL Women vs WI Women

After the Sri Lankan womens team successfully Qualified to the Women's T20I World Cup 2024, Sri Lanka is set to welcome West Indies for an exhilarating cricket series comprising th

thumb

CWI removes Courtney Walsh as women's team head coach

Courtney Walsh has to pay forWest Indies' disappointing performance in the last T20 World Cup. Cricket WestIndies (CWI) is not signing a new contract with this legendary fast bowle

thumb

Adelaide Strikers win maiden WBBL title

Adelaide Strikers have claimedtheir first Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) title defeating the tournamentfavorite Sydney Sixers by 10 runs on Saturday (November 25) in Sydney.Batting

thumb

Supernovas win Women's T20 Challenge for third time

Before the final of the men's IPLon Saturday night, the final of the Women's Challenge i.e. Women's IPL tookplace yesterday (May 28). Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas won the titled

thumb

Salma shines in bowling but defending champions Trailblazers start campaign with heavy defeat

Women's T20 Challenge which canbe called Women’s IPL too took place on Monday (May 23). Defending championsTrailblazers lost to Supernovas by a huge margin of 49 runs in the tourna

thumb

Salma gets place in Women's World Cup's best XI

Bangladesh women's cricket teamhave played ODI World Cup for the first time recently. Bangladesh caught everyone’seye also in their first-ever 50-over World Cup. Even Bangladesh al

thumb

Australia storm into World Cup final

Australia have thrashed West Indies by massive 157 runs in the first semi-final in Wellington to book a place in the Women's World Cup final for the ninth time, and will hunt for s

thumb

Heartbreak for Bangladesh as West Indies escape scare

Bangladesh have lost an edge-of-the-seat contest to fall short to West Indies' mere 140/9 by four runs in the 17th match of the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup at Bay Oval, Mount Ma

thumb

Ebadot, Brevis nominated for POTM award

Mount Maunganui Test hero Ebadot Hossain and rising star Dewald Brevis, the South African to won the player of the tournament in the ICC U-19 World Cup, have been nominated for the

