Deandra Dottin Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|21st Jun, 1991
|Age
|33 years, 3 months, 18 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|Matches
|143
|127
|Innings
|135
|125
|Not Out
|13
|20
|Runs
|3727
|2697
|High Score
|150
|112
|Average
|30.54
|25.68
|Strike Rate
|79.09
|100S
|3
|2
|50S
|22
|12
|6S
|89
|0
|4S
|398
|0
|Matches
|143
|127
|Innings
|94
|67
|overs
|401.5
|185.1
|Runs
|1958
|1190
|wickets
|72
|62
|bestinning
|5/34
|5/5
|bestmatch
|5/34
|5/5
|Average
|27.19
|19.19
|econ
|4.87
|6.42
|Strike Rate
|33.4
|17.9
|4W
|3
|1
|5W
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
News related "Deandra Dottin"
Joseph, Dottin and Fletcher star in West Indies' thumping victory over Scotland
West Indies Women's beat Scotland Women's by 6 wickets on Sunday (October 6). Afy Fletcher's three wicket-haul helped West Indies fold Scotland for a measly 99 runs. In reply, Qian
Deandra Dottin back as West Indies announce squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024
The CWI (Cricket West Indies) has announced squad for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup in the UAE, starting from October 3. Deandra Dottin, the fastest scorer of T20I century in
Deandra Dottin comes out of international retirement ahead of Women's T20 World Cup
Former West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin has come out of international retirement and made herself available for West Indies selection once again. Deandra DottinDeandra Dottin
Sri Lanka to Host West Indies for Exciting Women's Cricket Series Ahead of T20 World Cup : SL Women vs WI Women
After the Sri Lankan womens team successfully Qualified to the Women's T20I World Cup 2024, Sri Lanka is set to welcome West Indies for an exhilarating cricket series comprising th
CWI removes Courtney Walsh as women's team head coach
Courtney Walsh has to pay forWest Indies' disappointing performance in the last T20 World Cup. Cricket WestIndies (CWI) is not signing a new contract with this legendary fast bowle
Adelaide Strikers win maiden WBBL title
Adelaide Strikers have claimedtheir first Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) title defeating the tournamentfavorite Sydney Sixers by 10 runs on Saturday (November 25) in Sydney.Batting
Supernovas win Women's T20 Challenge for third time
Before the final of the men's IPLon Saturday night, the final of the Women's Challenge i.e. Women's IPL tookplace yesterday (May 28). Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas won the titled
Salma shines in bowling but defending champions Trailblazers start campaign with heavy defeat
Women's T20 Challenge which canbe called Women’s IPL too took place on Monday (May 23). Defending championsTrailblazers lost to Supernovas by a huge margin of 49 runs in the tourna
Salma gets place in Women's World Cup's best XI
Bangladesh women's cricket teamhave played ODI World Cup for the first time recently. Bangladesh caught everyone’seye also in their first-ever 50-over World Cup. Even Bangladesh al
Australia storm into World Cup final
Australia have thrashed West Indies by massive 157 runs in the first semi-final in Wellington to book a place in the Women's World Cup final for the ninth time, and will hunt for s
Heartbreak for Bangladesh as West Indies escape scare
Bangladesh have lost an edge-of-the-seat contest to fall short to West Indies' mere 140/9 by four runs in the 17th match of the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup at Bay Oval, Mount Ma
Ebadot, Brevis nominated for POTM award
Mount Maunganui Test hero Ebadot Hossain and rising star Dewald Brevis, the South African to won the player of the tournament in the ICC U-19 World Cup, have been nominated for the