Daniel Vettori

Daniel Vettori
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleAll Rounder
Born27th Jan, 1979
Age45 years, 6 months, 15 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches11329534143365174
Innings1741872290241257
Not Out23576256531
Runs45312253205104135496695
High Score140833857138140
Average30.0017.3312.8116.0120.1629.62
Strike Rate58.1882.98107.89119.65null
100S600029
50S234011034
6S171522500
4S556175148800
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 11329534143365174
Innings 1872773414300
overs 4802.22343.2131.1539.229386876.2
Runs 12441967474834241199317981
wickets 36230538131387565
bestinning 7/875/74/204/205/77/87
bestmatch 12/1495/74/204/205/7
Average 34.3631.7119.6826.1330.9831.82
econ 2.594.125.706.344.082.61
Strike Rate 79.546.020.724.745.573.0
4W 1981180
5W 20200233
10w 300003
News related "Daniel Vettori"
thumb

We have been successful setting totals and now we have to look at our way of chasing: Vettori

SRH head coach Daniel Vettori spoke after the defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru."Obviously we were confident because of the scores we were able to put up," Vettori said af

thumb

Cummins is always well prepared: SRH head coach Daniel Vettori

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) headcoach Daniel Vettori praised captain Pat Cummins for his outstanding leadershipahead of the team's matchup against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, st

thumb

James Franklin to fill the shoes of Dale Steyn as the bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Dale Steyn requested to have a hiatus from this edition of IPL and he was the bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad. In this vaccany, Sunrisers Hyderabad was looking for a bowling c

thumb

Not having Shakib here is obviously a big factor: Vettori

The league stage is coming to anend in the World Cup. Bangladesh will take the field against Australia in theirlast match on Saturday (November 11) in Pune. The Tigers have already

thumb

Shakib Al Hasan surpasses Daniel Vettori, reaches new milestone

Bangladesh lost by 5 wickets toSri Lanka in the first match of the Asia Cup. However, Tigers captain Shakib AlHasan was brilliant with the ball and also set a new record with 2 wic

thumb

SunRisers Hyderabad named Daniel Vettori as new head coach

Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori has been hired by SunRisers Hyderabad as their head coach for the 2024 Indian Premier League season. SRH confirmed the development via the

thumb

Uncapped spinner Todd Murphy included in Australia squad for India Tests

Australia have named an 18-membersquad on Wednesday for the India tour which starts next month. The squad featuresfour spinners including the uncapped Todd Murphy. Cricket Australi

thumb

Australia's spin coach leaves to work in IPL

Australia have lost itssubcontinental-based spin coach with Sridharan Sriram to depart the men's squadand take up a job in the IPL. Six years after working with the Australian team

thumb

VVS Laxman along with Daniel Vettori is appointed the ICC Men's Cricket Committee

VVS Laxman, who is also head of the National Cricket Academy, has been appointed to the men's cricket committee, the ICC said on Tuesday.The International Cricket Council (ICC) on

thumb

Ex New Zealand Skipper Daniel Vettori rates Babar Azam is the best batsman in the world cricket

The former New Zealand captain also rated Babar Azam as the current best batsman in the world during a question-and-answer session on Instagram.Daniel Vettori explained that while

thumb

The Daniel Vettori Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Daniel Luca Vettori ONZM (born 27 January 1979) is a New Zealand cricket coach and former cricketer who played in all formats for the New Zealand cricket team. It is the 200th frie

thumb

Shakib sets two new records

Bangladesh star cricketer ShakibAl Hasan has made it a habit to set new records. This time the ace all-rounderhas set a double record in Bangladesh's first match in the seventh edi

