Wayne Parnell

Wayne Parnell
NationalitySouth Africa
RoleAll Rounder
Born30th Jul, 1989
Age35 years, 13 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches6735628018784
Innings44323168130113
Not Out01513623414
Runs67574174194422662728
High Score23562999129111
Average16.7520.5017.4018.3323.6027.55
Strike Rate37.2279.3996.66123.4286.8552.32
100S000022
50S0105617
6S094704025
4S114313159185352
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 6735628018784
Innings 106955274181145
overs 92.4537.2182.2931.51382.42105.5
Runs 41430101513746374967240
wickets 159959291248242
bestinning 4/515/485/305/306/517/51
bestmatch 6/895/485/305/306/5112/105
Average 27.6030.4025.6425.6430.2229.91
econ 4.465.608.298.005.423.43
Strike Rate 37.032.518.519.233.452.2
4W 131567
5W 021159
10w 000002
News related "Wayne Parnell"
thumb

Ireland to host South Africa in Abu Dhabi in September

Ireland will play ODI and T20Iseries against South Africa in United Arab Emirates in September. The twoseries were scheduled to be hosted in Ireland, but owing to economic andinfra

thumb

Tony De Zorzi and Nandre Burger get maiden central contract as CSA announces central contract list for 2024-2025 season

Young pace bowling sensation Nandre Burger and batting prodigy Tony De Zorzi have earned their first national contracts as Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced their contract list

thumb

T20I status not granted to South Africa and Zimbabwe matches at Africa Games

Some confusion has resulted fromthe international status of matches played at the recently concluded AfricanGames. Certain encounters in this T20-format tournament were grantedinte

thumb

Kane Williamson picks AB De Villiers as the greatest T20 player, But is he?

Recently,New Zealandcricket playerKane Williamson picked South Africancricketer AB De Villiers as the greatest T20 player of all time. But as a cricket enthusiast, it is hard to de

thumb

Parnell, Afiff star in Khulna's thumping win over Durdanto Dhaka

Khulna Tigers have beaten Durdanto Dhaka by 5 wickets on Friday (16th February) at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. Wayne Parnell's 3 fer with just 4.8 economy and unbeaten 43* from

thumb

Khulna Tigers sign Alex Hales and Wayne Parnell

England star batter Alex Hales isjoining Khulna Tigers in the Chattogram phase of the Bangladesh Premier League(BPL). South Africa's once world-beating pacer Wayne Parnell will als

thumb

Fabian Allen robbed at gunpoint in South Africa

The 20-over franchise crickettournament SA20 is underway in South Africa. Caribbean all-rounder Fabian Allenwent to South Africa to play for Paarl Royals in this tournament. He was

thumb

Williamson, Ravindra's century give New Zealand edge on first day

New Zealand batted first in thefirst match of the two-match Test series. At the end of the first day, theKiwis collected 258 runs. Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra hit centuries

thumb

Edward Moore replaces Tony de Zorzi in South Africa squad for New Zealand tour

South Africa will visit NewZealand next month. The Proteas had earlier announced their squad for the Testseries against New Zealand. However, South Africa is sending an inexperienc

thumb

The secret always lies in the national players being available: du Plessis supports SA20

Veteran cricketer Faf du Plessis,who will manage Joburg Super Kings for the second season of the SA20, feelsthat the success of a Twenty20 league is dependent on a significant numb

thumb

Heinrich Klaasen retires from Test format

Heinrich Klaasen is one of SouthAfrica's most destructive batters. He has represented the Proteas in all threeformats. But Klaasen has suddenly announced his retirement from Test c

thumb

AB de Villiers blames T20 cricket for only two-match South Africa-India Test series

The two-match Test series betweenIndia and South Africa ended a few days ago. The fight between the two teamshas been quite good. The series ended in a 1-1 draw.However, former Sou

