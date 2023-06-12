
Rohan Mustafa

Rohan Mustafa
NationalityUnited Arab Emirates
RoleAll Rounder
Born7th Oct, 1988
Age35 years, 10 months, 5 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches8158741266
Innings75536711910
Not Out55882
Runs1504100612712576222
High Score109777710968
Average21.4820.9521.5423.2027.75
Strike Rate63.56121.64117.4665.0644.22
100S10010
50S745131
6S262730371
4S12310812722529
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 8158741266
Innings 7856721219
overs 619.1184.2233.2922.496
Runs 2770128315674028285
wickets 8461741376
bestinning 5/254/184/185/253/38
bestmatch 5/254/184/185/253/65
Average 32.9721.0321.1729.4047.50
econ 4.476.966.714.362.96
Strike Rate 44.218.118.940.496.0
4W 11110
5W 10030
10w 00000
