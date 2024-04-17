
  Najibullah Zadran Career, Records, Biography & More

Najibullah Zadran
NationalityAfghanistan
RoleBatsman
Born28th Feb, 1993
Age31 years, 5 months, 11 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches90941981185
Innings828417810910
Not Out133045170
Runs2053171236282887306
High Score104739710499
Average29.7531.7027.2731.3830.60
Strike Rate89.61139.75137.7394.8782.47
100S10010
50S15818233
6S68911991166
4S17811525024643
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 90941981185
Innings 202174
overs 50255.426
Runs 300827885
wickets 00142
bestinning 1/61/101/12
bestmatch 1/61/101/42
Average 8.0069.5042.50
econ 6.004.004.993.26
Strike Rate 12.083.578.0
4W 00000
5W 00000
10w 00000
News related "Najibullah Zadran"
thumb

Rashid Khan considering to skip BBL

Rashid Khan feels"hurt" by Cricket Australia's recent decision to postpone thethree-match T20I series against Afghanistan indefinitely. Rashid, who is nowplaying for the Gujarat Ti

thumb

CA postpones T20I series against Afghanistan

Cricket Australia (CA) haspostponed the three-match men's T20 International series against Afghanistanscheduled for August this year. Following consultation with theAustralian Gove

thumb

Watch: Rashid Khan stuns everyone with his no-look six against Ireland in 2nd T20I

Afghanistan international Rashid Khan is a productive lower-order batter who is highly effective in playing cameos for the team.Despite being primarily a bowler, he has perfected t

thumb

Afghanistan call Rahmanullah Gurbaz for one-off Ireland Test

Rahmanullah Gurbaz hasn't put onwhite clothes even though he played ODIs and T20s in Afghanistan's jersey. Hehas been called up to the Test team for the upcoming Ireland series. So

thumb

Afghanistan lose ODI series against Sri Lanka with one match left

Afghanistan scored 128 runs forthe loss of two wickets in 26 overs. It's safe to say that a 308-run target ison the way to victory. But cricket is a game of uncertainty. 143 to 153

thumb

Rashid Khan misses out Afghanistan squad for one-off Test against Sri Lanka

The Afghanistan Cricket Board(ACB) has announced the 16-member squad for the one-off Test against Sri Lanka.Rashid Khan isn’t in the team as he’s not fully recovered from injury ye

thumb

Bowlers star in Chattogram's easy 6-wicket win against Dhaka

Tanzid Hasan Tamim could notreach fifty for only 1 run. However, Chattogram Challengers did not have muchproblem with that. In the first match of the day in the Bangladesh PremierL

thumb

Dipu, Zadran star in Chattogram's win against Sylhet

In the second match of the 10thseason of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Chattogram Challengers gave SylhetStrikers a taste of defeat. Chattogram won by 7 wickets in a thrilling m

thumb

Rashid Khan ruled out of India series

Afghanistan star leg spinner RashidKhan has been ruled out of the T20I series against India. Rashid Khan has not been involved in any formof competitive cricket since the 2023 ODI

thumb

Afghanistan to play Tests against Sri Lanka and Ireland

Afghanistan are still strugglingin Test cricket, the elite format of cricket. In all, they have played only 7Tests so far, 1 after April 2021. However, the Afghans are getting a ch

thumb

Mujeeb Ur Rahman returns to Afghanistan squad for India series

Finally, Mujeeb Ur Rahman hasbeen returned to the national team of Afghanistan. In the last few days, there hasbeen some apprehension about the future of Mujeeb in the national tea

thumb

BBL campaign of Mujeeb Ur Rahman concludes as ACB revokes his NOC

The No-Objection Certificate(NOC) that Mujeeb Ur Rahman had been playing for with the Melbourne Renegadesfor the remainder of the Big Bash League (BBL) has been withdrawn by theAfg

