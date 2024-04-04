Colin Munro
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|11th Mar, 1987
|Age
|37 years, 5 months,
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|57
|65
|400
|139
|48
|Innings
|2
|53
|62
|381
|129
|74
|Not Out
|0
|2
|7
|48
|14
|4
|Runs
|15
|1271
|1724
|10221
|4197
|3611
|High Score
|15
|87
|109
|114
|174
|281
|Average
|7.50
|24.92
|31.34
|30.69
|36.49
|51.58
|Strike Rate
|57.69
|104.69
|156.44
|142.05
|113.34
|98.79
|100S
|0
|0
|3
|5
|9
|13
|50S
|0
|8
|11
|60
|22
|15
|6S
|0
|36
|107
|520
|145
|137
|4S
|3
|138
|132
|850
|435
|405
News related "Colin Munro"
Colin Munro under the radar of New Zealand to be added to the squad for the upcoming T20 world cup
Colin Munro is under the consideration to be in the squad of New Zealand for the upcoming T20 world cup which commences from 1st June in the USA and West Indies. Colin MunroColin M
New York Strikers win low-scoring intense battle over Northern Warriors
A spirited bowling display by NewYork Strikers restricted Northern Warriors to 88 for 3 in 10 overs. NorthernWarriors, however, refused to surrender easily and fought till the last
5 batsmen with the most sixes in the first 50 T20I innings
T20I format is the most entertaining format in the world because of the drama that transpires in the passage of the play. It is the only format that keeps the fans on the edge of t
Litton's Surrey Jaguars, Shakib's Montreal Tigers register win in Global T20 Canada
Tuesday saw another day ofexhilarating cricket at the Global T20 Canada at the TD Arena in Brampton. Thefirst encounter of the day was reduced to 18 overs a side after a delayed st
Colin Munro joins Notts Outlaws for T20 Blast 2023
Veteran New Zealand batter Colin Munro will be seen playing for the Notts Outlaws in the upcoming T20 Blast.Nottinghamshire have signed New Zealand batter Colin Munro to replace Da
Suryakumar's devastating century guides India to T20I series win against Sri Lanka
India have clinched the T20I seriesby 2-1 with a huge win of 91 runs against Sri Lanka on Saturday (January 7) inRajkot. This is their second big win in terms of runs against Sri L
Bangla Tigers back to winning way with 12-run win against Delhi Bulls
After winning the opening match,Bangla Tigers succumbed to three consecutive defeats in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.Finally, the team returned to the winning streak in their fifth mat
Shakib shines as Bangla Tigers win in opener of Abu Dhabi T10
Bangladesh-owned team BanglaTigers have started the sixth season of the Abu Dhabi T10 League with a greatvictory. In their first match of the tournament, they faced the newcomers N
Suryakumar becomes fastest batsman to score 1000 runs T20Is in terms of balls faced
India middle-order batterSuryakumar Yadav has been in marvelous form recently. He is breaking recordsafter records at the moment. He set another world record in the second T20Imatc
Bangla Tigers sign Shakib, Amir, Munro, Lewis
The Bangladesh-owned team of AbuDhabi T10 League, Bangla Tigers, has started the team selection process for thenext edition. After Bangladesh's Test and T20 captain Shakib Al Hasan
Tahir and Munro named as Pakistan Junior League team mentors
South Africa’s one of the best spinnerImran Tahir and T20 specialist Colin Munro have been named team mentors for thePakistan Junior League, which will be held at the Gaddafi Stadi
The Colin Munro Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Colin Munro (born 11 March 1987) is a South African-born New Zealand international cricketer who plays limited overs formats of the game. He was a member of the New Zealand under-1