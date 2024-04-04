
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Colin Munro

Colin Munro
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleBatsman
Born11th Mar, 1987
Age37 years, 5 months,
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches1576540013948
Innings2536238112974
Not Out02748144
Runs15127117241022141973611
High Score1587109114174281
Average7.5024.9231.3430.6936.4951.58
Strike Rate57.69104.69156.44142.05113.3498.79
100S0035913
50S0811602215
6S036107520145137
4S3138132850435405
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 1576540013948
Innings 12512666856
overs 189219.4110.2278.2586.2
Runs 40481186101715201596
wickets 274312458
bestinning 2/402/101/124/153/454/36
bestmatch 2/402/101/124/153/455/73
Average 20.0068.7146.5032.8063.3327.51
econ 2.225.229.459.215.462.72
Strike Rate 54.078.829.521.369.560.6
4W 000101
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Colin Munro"
thumb

Colin Munro under the radar of New Zealand to be added to the squad for the upcoming T20 world cup

Colin Munro is under the consideration to be in the squad of New Zealand for the upcoming T20 world cup which commences from 1st June in the USA and West Indies. Colin MunroColin M

thumb

New York Strikers win low-scoring intense battle over Northern Warriors

A spirited bowling display by NewYork Strikers restricted Northern Warriors to 88 for 3 in 10 overs. NorthernWarriors, however, refused to surrender easily and fought till the last

thumb

5 batsmen with the most sixes in the first 50 T20I innings

T20I format is the most entertaining format in the world because of the drama that transpires in the passage of the play. It is the only format that keeps the fans on the edge of t

thumb

Litton's Surrey Jaguars, Shakib's Montreal Tigers register win in Global T20 Canada

Tuesday saw another day ofexhilarating cricket at the Global T20 Canada at the TD Arena in Brampton. Thefirst encounter of the day was reduced to 18 overs a side after a delayed st

thumb

Colin Munro joins Notts Outlaws for T20 Blast 2023

Veteran New Zealand batter Colin Munro will be seen playing for the Notts Outlaws in the upcoming T20 Blast.Nottinghamshire have signed New Zealand batter Colin Munro to replace Da

thumb

Suryakumar's devastating century guides India to T20I series win against Sri Lanka

India have clinched the T20I seriesby 2-1 with a huge win of 91 runs against Sri Lanka on Saturday (January 7) inRajkot. This is their second big win in terms of runs against Sri L

thumb

Bangla Tigers back to winning way with 12-run win against Delhi Bulls

After winning the opening match,Bangla Tigers succumbed to three consecutive defeats in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.Finally, the team returned to the winning streak in their fifth mat

thumb

Shakib shines as Bangla Tigers win in opener of Abu Dhabi T10

Bangladesh-owned team BanglaTigers have started the sixth season of the Abu Dhabi T10 League with a greatvictory. In their first match of the tournament, they faced the newcomers N

thumb

Suryakumar becomes fastest batsman to score 1000 runs T20Is in terms of balls faced

India middle-order batterSuryakumar Yadav has been in marvelous form recently. He is breaking recordsafter records at the moment. He set another world record in the second T20Imatc

thumb

Bangla Tigers sign Shakib, Amir, Munro, Lewis

The Bangladesh-owned team of AbuDhabi T10 League, Bangla Tigers, has started the team selection process for thenext edition. After Bangladesh's Test and T20 captain Shakib Al Hasan

thumb

Tahir and Munro named as Pakistan Junior League team mentors

South Africa’s one of the best spinnerImran Tahir and T20 specialist Colin Munro have been named team mentors for thePakistan Junior League, which will be held at the Gaddafi Stadi

thumb

The Colin Munro Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Colin Munro (born 11 March 1987) is a South African-born New Zealand international cricketer who plays limited overs formats of the game. He was a member of the New Zealand under-1

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.