Sikandar Raza
NationalityZimbabwe
RoleAll Rounder
Born24th Apr, 1986
Age38 years, 3 months, 17 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches171366618823766
Innings3312963175224121
Not Out020323304
Runs118740891259360771274363
High Score1271418795141226
Average35.9637.5120.9823.7336.7337.29
Strike Rate55.1586.50128.86132.2686.0759.90
100S1700127
50S8216213523
6S171024715118680
4S11833899284595485
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 171366618823766
Innings 251075513617669
overs 442.5735.21413501225.4830.2
Runs 144136111013262759952738
wickets 3485389016677
bestinning 7/1134/554/84/84/337/113
bestmatch 8/1764/554/84/84/338/176
Average 42.3842.4826.6529.1836.1135.55
econ 3.254.917.187.504.893.29
Strike Rate 78.151.922.223.344.364.7
4W 011232
5W 200002
10w 000000
News related "Sikandar Raza"
thumb

Raza ready to leave any franchise league to represent country

In the current world, franchise cricket dominates significantly. As a result, events like the IPL or franchise cricket matches have become quite normal, sidelining national team ga

thumb

Zimbabwe announce squad for Bangladesh series

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has announced a 15-man squad for Zimbabwe’s tour to Bangladesh for a five-match Twenty20 international (T20I) series in May. Captained by Sikandar Raza, the s

thumb

Zimbabwe win a thriller against Ireland to kick off the T20I series

Zimbabwe won a nail bitter against Ireland in the first T20I on Thursday (7th December) at Harare Sports Club, Harare. Sikandar Raza's all round brilliance took the home team in sa

thumb

Sikandar Raza becomes the first Zimbabwe player to take T20I hat-trick

Sikandar Raza became the first Zimbabwean player to score a hat-trick in T20Is on Monday, November 27. The veteran achieved the feat in his team's match against Rwanda in the ICC M

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Sikandar Raza named as New T20I captain of Zimbabwe

In a significant move, Sikandar Raza has been named as the new T20I captain for Zimbabwe, replacing former captain Craig Ervine. The announcement was confirmed by Zimbabwe Cricket

thumb

T10 is becoming a serious format: Sikandar Raza

For Pakistan-born Zimbabweanall-rounder Sikandar Raza, the highly-anticipated seventh edition of Abu DhabiT10 is another chance to play his favorite sport at his ‘home away from ho

thumb

Faf du Plessis to undergo surgery for elbow injury

Former South African captain Fafdu Plessis was suffering from an elbow injury for a long time. He continued toplay with painkiller injections for so long. However, Du Plessis has d

thumb

Sikandar Raza manages halal food for Taskin Ahmed in Zim Afro T10

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed hasreturned home after playing excellently in the Zim Afro T10 League. Taskinexpresses his feelings after a successful franchise tournament. Taskin pl

thumb

Taskin takes three wickets but Bulawayo Braves lose by 7 runs

The Durban Qalandars fought hardagainst the Sikandar Raza-led Bulawayo Braves, and defeated them by 7 runs inwhat was a very closely contested game at the Harare Sports Club, in th

thumb

Mushfiqur Rahim's Joburg Buffaloes defeat Taskin Ahmed's Bulawayo Braves

The JoburgBuffaloes put on a fantastic display under the floodlights at the Harare SportsClub, as they kept a calm head and defeated the Bulawayo Braves by 14 runs. TheBuffaloes pu

thumb

Superb Sikandar Raza leads Bulawayo Braves to 7-Wicket win against Harare Hurricanes

The BulawayoBraves put on a scintillating performance on Monday evening at the HarareSports Club and outplayed the Harare Hurricanes in a high-scoring encounter inthe Zim Cyber Cit

