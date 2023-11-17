
Safyaan Sharif

NationalityScotland
RoleBowlers
Born24th May, 1991
Age33 years, 2 months, 18 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches7762861069
Innings5326337312
Not Out241418314
Runs540168220719229
High Score4026264060
Average18.6214.0014.6617.1128.62
Strike Rate72.38121.73119.5671.4049.24
100S00000
50S00001
6S55671
4S3610124929
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 7762861069
Innings 76618510514
overs 604.1210.1289818.4202.1
Runs 3014168722474147654
wickets 100729813918
bestinning 5/334/244/245/334/94
bestmatch 5/334/244/245/335/88
Average 30.1423.4322.9229.8336.33
econ 4.988.027.775.063.23
Strike Rate 36.217.517.635.367.3
4W 32241
5W 20020
10w 00000
