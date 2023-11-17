Safyaan Sharif
|Nationality
|Scotland
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|24th May, 1991
|Age
|33 years, 2 months, 18 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|77
|62
|86
|106
|9
|Innings
|53
|26
|33
|73
|12
|Not Out
|24
|14
|18
|31
|4
|Runs
|540
|168
|220
|719
|229
|High Score
|40
|26
|26
|40
|60
|Average
|18.62
|14.00
|14.66
|17.11
|28.62
|Strike Rate
|72.38
|121.73
|119.56
|71.40
|49.24
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6S
|5
|5
|6
|7
|1
|4S
|36
|10
|12
|49
|29
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|77
|62
|86
|106
|9
|Innings
|76
|61
|85
|105
|14
|overs
|604.1
|210.1
|289
|818.4
|202.1
|Runs
|3014
|1687
|2247
|4147
|654
|wickets
|100
|72
|98
|139
|18
|bestinning
|5/33
|4/24
|4/24
|5/33
|4/94
|bestmatch
|5/33
|4/24
|4/24
|5/33
|5/88
|Average
|30.14
|23.43
|22.92
|29.83
|36.33
|econ
|4.98
|8.02
|7.77
|5.06
|3.23
|Strike Rate
|36.2
|17.5
|17.6
|35.3
|67.3
|4W
|3
|2
|2
|4
|1
|5W
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
