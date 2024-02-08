
Jeffrey Vandersay Career, Biography & More

Jeffrey Vandersay
NationalitySri Lanka
RoleAll Rounder
Born5th Feb, 1990
Age34 years, 6 months, 7 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches12014848463
Innings2128364686
Not Out027171226
Runs148920147506896
High Score8258226469
Average7.008.9020.007.7314.8814.93
Strike Rate60.8641.98100.0078.6065.2945.32
100S000000
50S000012
6S0001110
4S233153996
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 12014848463
Innings 119148282108
overs 1014349.2281.1628.31720.4
Runs 68802395202930526813
wickets 225785125242
bestinning 2/684/102/266/255/137/77
bestmatch 2/684/102/266/255/1310/155
Average 34.0032.0856.4223.8724.4128.15
econ 6.805.608.007.214.853.95
Strike Rate 30.034.342.219.830.142.6
4W 0100311
5W 0001316
10w 000001
News related "Jeffrey Vandersay"
thumb

Sri Lanka drop Dasun Shanaka for Afghanistan ODIs

Sri Lanka have announced a16-member squad for the ODI series against Afghanistan. Former captain DasunShanaka did not have a place in the team. Also missing from the squad are Nuwa

thumb

Shakib-Litton's Galle qualify for playoffs eliminating Shoriful's Colombo in LPL

A bunch of Bangladeshi cricketershave been called up to the Lankan Premier League (LPL) this year. However, noteveryone is getting regular opportunities in the XI. Today Litton Das

thumb

Pakistan High Commission Dhaka emerges victorious in inter-Mission Cricket Tournament

Pakistan High Commission Dhaka cricket team clinched the championship trophy in the inter-Mission cricket tournament held here in Dhaka. The tournament organised by the British Hig

thumb

Jeffrey Vandersay and Ashen Bandara on crutches

The defeated Sri Lankan teamreturned home on Monday after the India tour. The two injured players-JeffreyVandersay and Ashen Bandara were seen on crutches. "They are better but the

thumb

'Take a look in the mirror' Mickey Arthur tells Umar Akmal to after statement

Mickey Arthur has responded to the allegations made against him by Umar Akmal. Mickey Arthur has urged Umar Akmal to take a look back at his own behavior before claiming the former

thumb

Mickey Arthur's "unprofessional" behavior is accused by Umar Akmal for destroying his career

"Mickey Arthur had personal issues with me at the time, but the team management at the time didn't say anything and they're still silent today." Mickey Arthur, on the other hand, l

thumb

Babar Azam will become a legend in white ball cricket, says Ian Bishop

West Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Ian Bishop has praised Pakistan captain Babar Azam, claiming he will be the greatest white-ball cricketer of all time, particularly in the

thumb

Babar Azam wants to win the next two World Cups for Pakistan

No doubt enjoying my form but with this form my number one goal is to win the two World Cups for Pakistan in the next year and a half and when that happens I will feel like my runs

thumb

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

The 3rd T20I of Afghanistan Tour of Zimbabwe will be held between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe on 14 June 2022 at Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe.The third and final T20I of the t

thumb

Sunil Gavaskar give a Compliment, Umran Malik is the second Indian player I'm looking to see after Sachin Tendulkar

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar praised Indian fast bowling sensation Umran Malik and said the last time he was so excited to see an Indian player like Malik was for Sachin Te

thumb

SL vs AUS: Australian Pacer Kane Richardson gets ruled out from the ODI series sue to injury

The Australia national cricket team has suffered a major blow when star pacemaker Kane Richardson was injured and ruled out of the entire five-game One Day International (ODI) seri

thumb

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Trailing 2-0 in the series, India will need to show their temper when they face South Africa in the third T20I to keep the series alive. The ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatn

Latest News

