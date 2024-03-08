
  Noor Ali Zadran Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Noor Ali Zadran Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Noor Ali Zadran
NationalityAfghanistan
RoleBatsman
Born10th Jul, 1988
Age36 years, 1 month1 day
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches5120528618
Innings5020518534
Not Out11721
Runs1216506146223411402
High Score1146385122150
Average24.8126.6333.2228.2042.48
Strike Rate63.23101.81118.3868.8559.63
100S10054
50S7312118
6S4638159
4S13245139253176
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 5120528618
Innings 00013
overs 0000.23.2
Runs 000629
wickets 00010
bestinning 1/6
bestmatch 1/6
Average 6.00
econ 18.008.70
Strike Rate 2.0
4W 00000
5W 00000
10w 00000
News related "Noor Ali Zadran"
thumb

Noor Ali Zadran retires from international Cricket

Afghanistan's veteran batter Noor Ali Zadran has announced his retirement from international Cricket. He hung his boots at the age of 35.He made his debut for Afghanistan back in 2

thumb

Rashid Khan misses out Afghanistan squad for one-off Test against Sri Lanka

The Afghanistan Cricket Board(ACB) has announced the 16-member squad for the one-off Test against Sri Lanka.Rashid Khan isn’t in the team as he’s not fully recovered from injury ye

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

The Noor Ali Zadran Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Noor Ali Zadran was born on July 10, 1988 in Khost, Afghanistan. Noor Ali considers Ricky Ponting his cricket hero and inspiration to play. Zadran's cousin Mujeeb Ur Rahman Zadran

thumb

U19 World Cup: Afghanistan is suffering from Visa problems

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said Afghanistan's warm-up games ahead of the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup had been canceled due to "delay in obtaining visas." It was al

thumb

Afghanistan stun Bangladesh in Youth Test

Afghanistan U19s have made their maiden Youth Test memorable with a tight three-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the one-off Test at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.Afghanist

thumb

Afg U19 captain mankads to beat Bangladesh

Afghanistan U19s have won their first match of the Bangladesh tour, thanks to a 'mankad' run-out that gave them 19-run victory in the fourth Youth ODI at Sylhet International Crick

thumb

Afghanistan U19s to arrive in Bangladesh tomorrow

Afghanistan U19s are set to tour Bangladesh for five Youth ODIs and one Youth Test this month.Photo: Afghanistan Cricket BoardThe Afghanistan squad has left Afghanistan for Banglad

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, McLean Park, Napier

New Zealand might have surrendered to India in ODIs but their resurgence in T20Is means that they would be looking forward to carrying on the same momentum as they invite Banglades

thumb

Live: Bangladesh elected to bat, Ban vs Zim, 2nd Test at Dhaka

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad has won the toss and decided to bat first in the second test at the Mirpur Sher-e Bangla National Cricket stadium in Dhaka. Mohammad Mithun and

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, Chattogram

1-0 up in the series Bangladesh should go on and win the remaining two matches in Chittagong for earning yet another series white wash.In the first match at the Sher e Bangla Natio

