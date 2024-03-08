Noor Ali Zadran Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|10th Jul, 1988
|Age
|36 years, 1 month1 day
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|51
|20
|52
|86
|18
|Innings
|50
|20
|51
|85
|34
|Not Out
|1
|1
|7
|2
|1
|Runs
|1216
|506
|1462
|2341
|1402
|High Score
|114
|63
|85
|122
|150
|Average
|24.81
|26.63
|33.22
|28.20
|42.48
|Strike Rate
|63.23
|101.81
|118.38
|68.85
|59.63
|100S
|1
|0
|0
|5
|4
|50S
|7
|3
|12
|11
|8
|6S
|4
|6
|38
|15
|9
|4S
|132
|45
|139
|253
|176
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|51
|20
|52
|86
|18
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|0.2
|3.2
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|6
|29
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|bestinning
|1/6
|bestmatch
|1/6
|Average
|6.00
|econ
|18.00
|8.70
|Strike Rate
|2.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
