
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Quinton de Kock Career, Records, Awards, Wife Biography & More

Quinton de Kock Career, Records, Awards, Wife Biography & More

Quinton de Kock
NationalitySouth Africa
Role
Born17th Dec, 1992
Age31 years, 7 months, 25 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches541448030818684
Innings9114479299180142
Not Out67925810
Runs330061492277903273635463
High Score141178100140178194
Average38.8244.8832.5232.9642.8041.38
Strike Rate70.9395.91137.33138.4496.3375.45
100S617162112
50S223014573536
6S33978634912671
4S411710235935826684
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 541448030818684
Innings 000001
overs 000001
Runs 000009
wickets 000000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 9.00
Strike Rate
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Quinton de Kock"
thumb

Ireland to host South Africa in Abu Dhabi in September

Ireland will play ODI and T20Iseries against South Africa in United Arab Emirates in September. The twoseries were scheduled to be hosted in Ireland, but owing to economic andinfra

thumb

Rahul makes 82 on birthday to lead his side to a clinical chase against CSK

Lucknow Super Giants beat Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets on Friday (19th April). After Dhoni's another blitzkrieg finish, CSK ended their innings on 176-6 after alloted 20 overs.

thumb

Mayank Yadav's searing pace burns RCB at M.Chinnaswamy

Lucknow Super Giants beat Royal Challengers Bangaluru by 28 runs on Tuesday (2nd April) at M Chinnaswami Cricket Stadium. Quinton De Kock's magnificent 80 run innings and another s

thumb

Tony De Zorzi and Nandre Burger get maiden central contract as CSA announces central contract list for 2024-2025 season

Young pace bowling sensation Nandre Burger and batting prodigy Tony De Zorzi have earned their first national contracts as Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced their contract list

thumb

T20I status not granted to South Africa and Zimbabwe matches at Africa Games

Some confusion has resulted fromthe international status of matches played at the recently concluded AfricanGames. Certain encounters in this T20-format tournament were grantedinte

thumb

Kane Williamson picks AB De Villiers as the greatest T20 player, But is he?

Recently,New Zealandcricket playerKane Williamson picked South Africancricketer AB De Villiers as the greatest T20 player of all time. But as a cricket enthusiast, it is hard to de

thumb

Fabian Allen robbed at gunpoint in South Africa

The 20-over franchise crickettournament SA20 is underway in South Africa. Caribbean all-rounder Fabian Allenwent to South Africa to play for Paarl Royals in this tournament. He was

thumb

Williamson, Ravindra's century give New Zealand edge on first day

New Zealand batted first in thefirst match of the two-match Test series. At the end of the first day, theKiwis collected 258 runs. Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra hit centuries

thumb

Edward Moore replaces Tony de Zorzi in South Africa squad for New Zealand tour

South Africa will visit NewZealand next month. The Proteas had earlier announced their squad for the Testseries against New Zealand. However, South Africa is sending an inexperienc

thumb

The secret always lies in the national players being available: du Plessis supports SA20

Veteran cricketer Faf du Plessis,who will manage Joburg Super Kings for the second season of the SA20, feelsthat the success of a Twenty20 league is dependent on a significant numb

thumb

Heinrich Klaasen retires from Test format

Heinrich Klaasen is one of SouthAfrica's most destructive batters. He has represented the Proteas in all threeformats. But Klaasen has suddenly announced his retirement from Test c

thumb

AB de Villiers blames T20 cricket for only two-match South Africa-India Test series

The two-match Test series betweenIndia and South Africa ended a few days ago. The fight between the two teamshas been quite good. The series ended in a 1-1 draw.However, former Sou

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.