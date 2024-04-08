
Shahid Afridi Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Shahid Afridi
NationalityPakistan
RoleAll Rounder
Born1st Mar, 1980
Age44 years, 5 months, 10 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches2739899329501113
Innings4836991279467185
Not Out1271238314
Runs1716806414164399108815695
High Score15612454101124164
Average36.5123.5717.9218.2524.9531.46
Strike Rate86.97117.00150.00153.91
100S5601812
50S8394105831
6S523517325200
4S22073010332600
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 2739899329501113
Innings 473729732300
overs 532.22945361.21165.43729.32276.1
Runs 17091363223967907172537098
wickets 4839598347510266
bestinning 5/527/124/115/77/126/101
bestmatch 5/437/124/115/77/12
Average 35.6034.5124.4422.7833.8226.68
econ 3.214.626.636.784.623.11
Strike Rate 66.544.722.120.143.851.3
4W 143950
5W 1902118
10w 000000
News related "Shahid Afridi"
thumb

Shahid Afridi opens up about 'fake news', gives advice to journalists

Pakistani cricket is currentlyexperiencing a period of transition. A new captain has been appointed followingthe establishment of PCB's new committee. But there's still talk and cr

thumb

Afridi shares his view on new Captain

If the captain has to change, then why not Mohammad Rizwan? Why Babar Azam again? Shahid Afridi, the former captain of the team, raised such questions about the change in the capta

thumb

Shaheen Shah Afridi getting support from Shahd Afridi

Not long ago, Shaheen Shah Afridigot the captaincy of the Pakistan T20 team instead of Babar Azam. In themeantime, Shaheen is afraid of losing the leadership due to a series loss a

thumb

I want to see Rizwan as T20 captain, but mistakenly Shaheen became captain: Shahid Afridi

After the ODI World Cup, BabarAzam stepped down as Pakistan's three-format captain. Shan Masood has beengiven the responsibility of the new Test captain. Shaheen Shah Afridi has be

thumb

Fakhar Zaman equals Shahid Afridi's record of most sixes in ODI's

Fakhar Zaman equaled Shahid Afridi's record of scoring the most maximums in a one-day international (ODI) innings in the Green Shirts' match against New Zealand in the ongoing Worl

thumb

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar meets Shahid Afridi

Acting Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwar ul Haq Kakar met with former captain of Pakistan team Shahid Afridi.According to sources, Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar and Shahid Afrid

thumb

I strive to play cricket like Shahid Afridi: Shaheen Shah Afridi

Pakistan's fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been one of the integral players of the national cricket team in recent years.Ever since making his debut for the team, he quickly ro

thumb

Mind Your Own Business, Shahid Afridi brutally slams PCB chief Zaka Ashraf

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Tuesday strongly criticized PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf for making comments against Babar Azam's team to the media in the middle of the ICC Wo

thumb

Shahid Afridi broke television because his daughter did puja, says Danish Kaneria

Dane Kaneria, a former Pakistan spinner, recently caught the attention of the cricket world with his candid comments on the prejudice he faced throughout his playing career, partic

thumb

Shahid Afridi criticizes Babar Azam heavily

Former Pakistan cricketer ShahidAfridi criticized captain Babar Azam after the loss against Afghanistan. Hecited the example of the team's former captains.Pakistan entered India wi

thumb

Shahid Afridi wants Iftikhar Ahmed to play like Maxwell against South Africa

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi was in awe of Australia's Glenn Maxwell as he hit the fastest-ever World Cup century against the Netherlands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Ne

thumb

Shaheen Afridi equals multiple records with fifer against Australia

In the ongoing match between Australia and Pakistan at the ChinnaswamyStadium in Bengaluru, Australia scored 367 runs after 50 overs.Australia's David Warner and Mitchell Marsh pro

