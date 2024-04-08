Shahid Afridi Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|1st Mar, 1980
|Age
|44 years, 5 months, 10 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|27
|398
|99
|329
|501
|113
|Innings
|48
|369
|91
|279
|467
|185
|Not Out
|1
|27
|12
|38
|31
|4
|Runs
|1716
|8064
|1416
|4399
|10881
|5695
|High Score
|156
|124
|54
|101
|124
|164
|Average
|36.51
|23.57
|17.92
|18.25
|24.95
|31.46
|Strike Rate
|86.97
|117.00
|150.00
|153.91
|100S
|5
|6
|0
|1
|8
|12
|50S
|8
|39
|4
|10
|58
|31
|6S
|52
|351
|73
|252
|0
|0
|4S
|220
|730
|103
|326
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|27
|398
|99
|329
|501
|113
|Innings
|47
|372
|97
|323
|0
|0
|overs
|532.2
|2945
|361.2
|1165.4
|3729.3
|2276.1
|Runs
|1709
|13632
|2396
|7907
|17253
|7098
|wickets
|48
|395
|98
|347
|510
|266
|bestinning
|5/52
|7/12
|4/11
|5/7
|7/12
|6/101
|bestmatch
|5/43
|7/12
|4/11
|5/7
|7/12
|Average
|35.60
|34.51
|24.44
|22.78
|33.82
|26.68
|econ
|3.21
|4.62
|6.63
|6.78
|4.62
|3.11
|Strike Rate
|66.5
|44.7
|22.1
|20.1
|43.8
|51.3
|4W
|1
|4
|3
|9
|5
|0
|5W
|1
|9
|0
|2
|11
|8
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Shahid Afridi"
Shahid Afridi opens up about 'fake news', gives advice to journalists
Pakistani cricket is currentlyexperiencing a period of transition. A new captain has been appointed followingthe establishment of PCB's new committee. But there's still talk and cr
Afridi shares his view on new Captain
If the captain has to change, then why not Mohammad Rizwan? Why Babar Azam again? Shahid Afridi, the former captain of the team, raised such questions about the change in the capta
Shaheen Shah Afridi getting support from Shahd Afridi
Not long ago, Shaheen Shah Afridigot the captaincy of the Pakistan T20 team instead of Babar Azam. In themeantime, Shaheen is afraid of losing the leadership due to a series loss a
I want to see Rizwan as T20 captain, but mistakenly Shaheen became captain: Shahid Afridi
After the ODI World Cup, BabarAzam stepped down as Pakistan's three-format captain. Shan Masood has beengiven the responsibility of the new Test captain. Shaheen Shah Afridi has be
Fakhar Zaman equals Shahid Afridi's record of most sixes in ODI's
Fakhar Zaman equaled Shahid Afridi's record of scoring the most maximums in a one-day international (ODI) innings in the Green Shirts' match against New Zealand in the ongoing Worl
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar meets Shahid Afridi
Acting Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwar ul Haq Kakar met with former captain of Pakistan team Shahid Afridi.According to sources, Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar and Shahid Afrid
I strive to play cricket like Shahid Afridi: Shaheen Shah Afridi
Pakistan's fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been one of the integral players of the national cricket team in recent years.Ever since making his debut for the team, he quickly ro
Mind Your Own Business, Shahid Afridi brutally slams PCB chief Zaka Ashraf
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Tuesday strongly criticized PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf for making comments against Babar Azam's team to the media in the middle of the ICC Wo
Shahid Afridi broke television because his daughter did puja, says Danish Kaneria
Dane Kaneria, a former Pakistan spinner, recently caught the attention of the cricket world with his candid comments on the prejudice he faced throughout his playing career, partic
Shahid Afridi criticizes Babar Azam heavily
Former Pakistan cricketer ShahidAfridi criticized captain Babar Azam after the loss against Afghanistan. Hecited the example of the team's former captains.Pakistan entered India wi
Shahid Afridi wants Iftikhar Ahmed to play like Maxwell against South Africa
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi was in awe of Australia's Glenn Maxwell as he hit the fastest-ever World Cup century against the Netherlands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Ne
Shaheen Afridi equals multiple records with fifer against Australia
In the ongoing match between Australia and Pakistan at the ChinnaswamyStadium in Bengaluru, Australia scored 367 runs after 50 overs.Australia's David Warner and Mitchell Marsh pro