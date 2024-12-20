Zawad Abrar Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Overview
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|High Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100S
|50S
|6S
|4S
|Overview
|Matches
|Innings
|overs
|Runs
|wickets
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|5W
|10w
News related "Zawad Abrar"
Shamim and Jaker win hearts with sportsmanship, Bishop suggests to give "Spirit of Cricket" award
Bangladesh delivered a stellarperformance to sweep the T20 series against West Indies with a dominant 3-0victory. While the team’s impressive 80-run win in the third match showcase
Salahuddin’s coaching brings new energy to Bangladesh cricket
Success in cricket often dependsnot just on talent but on the right guidance. For Bangladesh, the appointmentof Mohammad Salahuddin as senior assistant coach has sparked a quietrev
Bangladesh women U19 storm into Asia Cup final with a dominant win over Nepal
After a challenging start in theSuper Four stage of the U19 Women’s Asia Cup, Bangladesh made a strong comebackby defeating Nepal by 9 wickets to secure a spot in the final. In ara
Bangladesh earn high praise from Ian Bishop
Bangladesh wrapped up a memorabletour of the West Indies with a commanding performance, sweeping the three-matchT20I series 3-0 on the back of some stellar individual and team effo
Rishad Hossain ends 2024 as Bangladesh’s record-breaking T20I wicket-taker
Bangladesh’s rising leg-spinnerRishad Hossain ended 2024 on a high note, showcasing an outstanding performancein the final T20I against the West Indies. With three wickets for 21 r
Litton Das ready for permanent T20I captaincy
Ripon Mondol, the young pacer,may not have played a single match during the West Indies series, but hismoment of glory came in an unexpected way. As the dressing room celebratedBan
I had good confidence from the Global Super League: Mahedi after winning Player of the Series award
Bangladesh capped off a dominantT20I series against West Indies with an 80-run victory in the third match,securing a 3-0 whitewash. All-rounder Mahedi Hasan was named Player of the
They have been fantastic: Rovman Powell praises Bangladesh highly
Bangladesh achieved a historicfeat in Kingstown on December 20, 2024, completing a 3-0 series whitewashagainst West Indies in the T20I format. The visitors clinched the final match
Jaker Ali reveals the secret behind good performance against West Indies in T20I series
Bangladesh etched their name inthe history books by completing a 3-0 whitewash over the West Indies in theT20I series on Friday, December 19, 2024. The visitors secured an emphatic
Litton Das showers praise on bowlers after West Indies whitewash
Bangladesh cricket team achieveda historic milestone on Friday, December 19, by completing a stunning 3-0whitewash against the West Indies in their T20I series. The final match inK
Jaker Ali's blistering 72* and Rishad Hossain's three wickets help Bangladesh complete cleansweep over West Indies
Bangladesh thrashed West Indies by 80 runs to complete cleansweep over the Caribbeans on Friday (December 20). Jaker Ali Anik's blistering 72* helped Bangladesh get to a massive 18
Live: Bangladesh bat first after winning toss, Emon comes in for Soumya
Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first againstBangladesh in the third and last T20I of the three-match series on Friday (December 20) at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kin