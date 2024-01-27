Ahmed Shehzad
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|23rd Nov, 1991
|Age
|32 years, 8 months, 18 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|13
|81
|59
|240
|171
|90
|Innings
|25
|81
|59
|238
|171
|156
|Not Out
|1
|1
|2
|13
|8
|6
|Runs
|982
|2605
|1471
|6494
|6978
|6137
|High Score
|176
|124
|111
|113
|166
|254
|Average
|40.91
|32.56
|25.80
|28.86
|42.80
|40.91
|Strike Rate
|50.98
|72.08
|114.74
|123.62
|85.11
|57.81
|100S
|3
|6
|1
|5
|17
|14
|50S
|4
|14
|7
|40
|44
|36
|6S
|8
|18
|33
|144
|92
|39
|4S
|99
|269
|157
|763
|760
|808
|Innings
|2
|9
|1
|19
|32
|54
|overs
|8
|19.1
|1
|38.1
|108.5
|224.5
|Runs
|28
|140
|10
|344
|657
|946
|wickets
|0
|2
|0
|12
|10
|19
|bestinning
|1/22
|2/10
|1/10
|4/7
|bestmatch
|1/22
|2/10
|1/10
|4/18
|Average
|70.00
|28.66
|65.70
|49.78
|econ
|3.50
|7.30
|10.00
|9.01
|6.03
|4.20
|Strike Rate
|57.5
|19.0
|65.3
|71.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Ahmed Shehzad"
Curtis Campher's all-round show gives Chattogram another victory in BPL 2024
Chattogram Challengers won theeleventh match of the tenth season of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), which isthe team's third win in the season. After defeating Fortune Barishal by
Ahmed Shehzad to replace Shoaib Malik in Fortune Barishal squad
After playing three matches forFortune Barishal, Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik bid farewell to thisyear's BPL. The franchise informed BDCricTime that its compatriot batter Ahm
BPL 2023: Dhaka Dominators sign leg-spinner Jubair Hossain Likhon
Leg-spinner Jubair Hossain Likhonhave got a team finally in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). No team showedany interest in signing Likhon in the players' draft held on November
BPL 2023: Chattogram Challengers make first foreign player signing with Ahmed Shehzad
Chattogram Challengers havesigned Pakistan top-order batter Ahmed Shehzad for the upcoming edition of the BangladeshPremier League (BPL). The new season of BPL will start in Januar
Babar-Rizwan register unwanted record in T20Is
The batting of Pakistan's twoopeners Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam has been criticized for a long time inthe T20 format. Pakistan's captain and wicketkeeper-batsman, the duo's slo
KPL 2: Ahmed Shehzad assign Rawalakot Hawks skipper
The Rawalakot Hawks have named Pakistani cricketer Ahmed Shehzad to captain the second edition of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).Rawalakot Hawks chairman Jan Wali Shaheen announc
I hit Waqar Younis and he hit me back: Shehzad talks about recent media claim
The Pakistan team have undergonemany changes in the past few years. Especially in white ball cricket. SarfrazAhmed has lost the leadership to Babar Azam in this tide of change sinc
The Ahmed Shehzad Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Ahmed Shehzad was born on November 23, 1991 in Lahore, Pakistan. He is a right-handed opening batsman who has played all three forms of the game.Ahmed Shehzad is a cricketer who pl
Iftikhar's all-round heroics wins Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National T20 title
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeatedCentral Punjab by 7 wickets in the final of Pakistan's National T20 Cup onWednesday (October 13). With the win, Khyber won the title for second successiv
Kohli got Dhoni by his side, I didn't have that much luck: Shehzad
Once, there had been a much speculation about Pakistan’s Ahmed Shehzad and India’s Virat Kohli. The two appeared at about the same time in international cricket. Talent was also ar
Kohli-Chahal troll Pietersen hilariously on Instagram live
Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has arranged a great show to spend time in the coronavirus epidemic with his family. Ha has taken on social media for a live chat with the st
Shehzad requests Bangladesh team to tour Pakistan
Bangladesh cricket team is scheduled to tour Pakistan for three-match T20I and two-match Test series in the latter part of the ongoing month. But the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)