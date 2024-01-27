
Ahmed Shehzad

Ahmed Shehzad
NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
Born23rd Nov, 1991
Age32 years, 8 months, 18 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches13815924017190
Innings258159238171156
Not Out1121386
Runs98226051471649469786137
High Score176124111113166254
Average40.9132.5625.8028.8642.8040.91
Strike Rate50.9872.08114.74123.6285.1157.81
100S36151714
50S4147404436
6S818331449239
4S99269157763760808
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 13815924017190
Innings 291193254
overs 819.1138.1108.5224.5
Runs 2814010344657946
wickets 020121019
bestinning 1/222/101/104/7
bestmatch 1/222/101/104/18
Average 70.0028.6665.7049.78
econ 3.507.3010.009.016.034.20
Strike Rate 57.519.065.371.0
4W 000002
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Ahmed Shehzad"
thumb

Curtis Campher's all-round show gives Chattogram another victory in BPL 2024

Chattogram Challengers won theeleventh match of the tenth season of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), which isthe team's third win in the season. After defeating Fortune Barishal by

thumb

Ahmed Shehzad to replace Shoaib Malik in Fortune Barishal squad

After playing three matches forFortune Barishal, Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik bid farewell to thisyear's BPL. The franchise informed BDCricTime that its compatriot batter Ahm

thumb

BPL 2023: Dhaka Dominators sign leg-spinner Jubair Hossain Likhon

Leg-spinner Jubair Hossain Likhonhave got a team finally in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). No team showedany interest in signing Likhon in the players' draft held on November

thumb

BPL 2023: Chattogram Challengers make first foreign player signing with Ahmed Shehzad

Chattogram Challengers havesigned Pakistan top-order batter Ahmed Shehzad for the upcoming edition of the BangladeshPremier League (BPL). The new season of BPL will start in Januar

thumb

Babar-Rizwan register unwanted record in T20Is

The batting of Pakistan's twoopeners Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam has been criticized for a long time inthe T20 format. Pakistan's captain and wicketkeeper-batsman, the duo's slo

thumb

KPL 2: Ahmed Shehzad assign Rawalakot Hawks skipper

The Rawalakot Hawks have named Pakistani cricketer Ahmed Shehzad to captain the second edition of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).Rawalakot Hawks chairman Jan Wali Shaheen announc

thumb

I hit Waqar Younis and he hit me back: Shehzad talks about recent media claim

The Pakistan team have undergonemany changes in the past few years. Especially in white ball cricket. SarfrazAhmed has lost the leadership to Babar Azam in this tide of change sinc

thumb

The Ahmed Shehzad Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Ahmed Shehzad was born on November 23, 1991 in Lahore, Pakistan. He is a right-handed opening batsman who has played all three forms of the game.Ahmed Shehzad is a cricketer who pl

thumb

Iftikhar's all-round heroics wins Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National T20 title

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeatedCentral Punjab by 7 wickets in the final of Pakistan's National T20 Cup onWednesday (October 13). With the win, Khyber won the title for second successiv

thumb

Kohli got Dhoni by his side, I didn't have that much luck: Shehzad

Once, there had been a much speculation about Pakistan’s Ahmed Shehzad and India’s Virat Kohli. The two appeared at about the same time in international cricket. Talent was also ar

thumb

Kohli-Chahal troll Pietersen hilariously on Instagram live

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has arranged a great show to spend time in the coronavirus epidemic with his family. Ha has taken on social media for a live chat with the st

thumb

Shehzad requests Bangladesh team to tour Pakistan

Bangladesh cricket team is scheduled to tour Pakistan for three-match T20I and two-match Test series in the latter part of the ongoing month. But the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)

