Wasi Siddiquee Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|High Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100S
|50S
|6S
|4S
|Overview
|Matches
|Innings
|overs
|Runs
|wickets
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|5W
|10w
