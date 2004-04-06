
Dilara Akter Career, Biography & More

Dilara Akter
NationalityBangladesh
Role
Born6th Apr, 2004
Age20 years, 6 months,
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewODIT20I
Matches22
Innings12
Not Out00
Runs83
High Score82
Average8.001.50
Strike Rate44.4411.53
100S00
50S00
6S00
4S20
OverviewODIT20I
Matches 22
Innings 00
overs 00
Runs 00
wickets 00
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W 00
5W 00
10w 00
News related "Dilara Akter"
thumb

Inspired Bangladesh defeat Scotland to register their maiden victory at ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 10 years

Bangladesh Women's beat Scotland Women's by 16 runs to kick off the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign. This is the first victory for the tigresses in a decade while playing i

thumb

Bangladesh A women's team seal series 4-1 with dominant 8-wicket win in last T20

Bangladesh A women’s team wrappedup the five-match series in style with a commanding 8-wicket victory over SriLanka A women’s team in the fifth and final match on Thursday (Septemb

thumb

Bangladesh A women edge past Sri Lanka A women in low-scoring battle

In a gripping T20 clash,Bangladesh A women emerged victorious over Sri Lanka A women by 10 runs in the third T20at the SSCground on Sunday (September 15). Bangladesh won the first

thumb

Fahima, Shamima star as Bangladesh Women's 'A' beat Sri Lanka Women's 'A'

Bangladesh 'A' Women's have beaten Sri Lanka 'A' by 7 wickets on Thursday (September 12). Fahima Khatun's three wicket-haul folded Sri Lanka 'A' for a paltry 112 runs. In reply, wi

thumb

Bangladesh 'A' Women secure dominant 7-wicket win over Sri Lanka 'A' Women

Bangladesh ‘A’ women's team puton a commanding performance to beat Sri Lanka ‘A’ women’s team by 7 wickets intheir own backyard. The hosts managed to post 113 runs after opting to

thumb

Mandhana hammers 55* after Renuka's riot as India blow away Bangladesh in the semi-final

India Women thumped Bangladesh women by 10 wickets in the first semi-final of Women's Asia Cup 2024 on Friday (26th July) at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla. R

thumb

Bangladesh announce squad for upcoming Women's Asia Cup

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the squad for upcoming Women's Asia Cup 2024 in Sri Lanka, commences from 19th July. Bangladesh Women will face Sri Lanka in their

thumb

Jahanara Alam interested to coach after retirement

Former Bangladesh captain Jahanara Alam has expressed her intention to pursue a coaching career after retirement. On Friday, she attended a Level A coaching workshop in Mirpur, led

thumb

Harmanpreet urges to maintain the same calmness

Harmanpreet Kaur expressed her desire to maintain the "calmness" demonstrated by the Indian players in Sylhet during their 5-0 series sweep against Bangladesh when the team returns

thumb

We need to work on our approach and intent in batting: Joty

Bangladesh women's team captain Nigar Sultana Joty spoke after yet another defeat against India Women's team. Bangladesh lost the match by 21 runs in pursuit of the 156/5 posted by

thumb

Bangladesh have no answer as India women complete the whitewash job

India Women's team have beaten Bangladesh Women's team by 21 runs and claimed the series by 5-0 on Thursday (9th May) at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Collective performanc

thumb

We really wanted to have this series: Harmanpreet

India women's team captain and the player of the match Harmanpreet Kaur spoke after yet another victory against Bangladesh.India won the match by 56 runs as they restricted The Tig

