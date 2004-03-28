Ahmed Sharif Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|28th Mar, 2004
|Age
|20 years, 8 months, 16 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast
|Overview
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|High Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100S
|50S
|6S
|4S
|Overview
|Matches
|Innings
|overs
|Runs
|wickets
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|5W
|10w
News related "Ahmed Sharif"
Amite Hasan’s century and Ahmed Sharif’s five-wicket haul shine in day two NCL performances
The second day of the fifth roundof the National Cricket League (NCL) 2024 witnessed stellar performances acrossdifferent matches. Amite Hasan from Sylhet Division dazzled with a c