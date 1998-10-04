
  • Shadab Khan Career, Records, Biography & More

Shadab Khan
NationalityPakistan
RoleAll Rounder
Born4th Oct, 1998
Age25 years, 10 months, 7 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches664922597917
Innings1139431725124
Not Out2111333132
Runs3007345692562967595
High Score5686529186132
Average33.3326.2118.9618.4325.4427.04
Strike Rate62.6383.69137.77136.2088.0667.61
100S000001
50S341953
6S01528128244
4S3844381726078
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 664922597917
Innings 1162882507729
overs 159526.4325.1913.1645.4512.5
Runs 51327232301677233941753
wickets 148310428910668
bestinning 3/314/274/85/284/276/77
bestmatch 4/804/274/85/284/2710/157
Average 36.6432.8022.1223.4332.0125.77
econ 3.225.177.077.415.253.41
Strike Rate 68.138.018.718.936.545.2
4W 053866
5W 000102
10w 000001
News related "Shadab Khan"
thumb

I'm the sort of player who will look to make quick runs: Shadab

Shadab's 41 off 20 was instrumental in Pakistan reaching their final score after he entered the batting lineup at number six. While he typically dominates the upper-middle order fo

thumb

Pakistani pacers run riot to hand New Zealand a thumping defeat

Pakistan thrashed New Zealand by 7 wickets on Saturday (20th April) at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir and Shadab Khan ran riot to bundle

thumb

Imad Wasim spins a web to clinch the title for Islamabad by beating Multan Sultans

Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by two wickets to win PSL 2024 on Tuesday (19th March) at National Stadium, Karachi. Fifer from Imad Wasim and then a crucial 19 run innings to

thumb

Pakistan announce T20 squad for New Zealand series

Pakistan have announced a17-member squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand startingfrom January 12 in Auckland. After the Test series againstAustralia, Pa

thumb

Shadab Khan gets injured badly in National T20 Cup

Captain of the Rawalpindi sidefor the National T20 Cup, Shadab Khan, suffered an injury during fielding whenhis foot twisted on the bowl.Shadab's friend wasseen carryinghim on his

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Teammates praise Babar Azam after his resignation from captaincy

Babar Azam was the captain of allthree editions of Pakistan. He quit the captaincy of three editionssimultaneously, taking responsibility for the World Cup failure. His captaincywa

thumb

Shadab Khan was disappointed with his performance in the World Cup

Pakistan cricket team vice-captain Shadab Khan has expressed disappointment over their performance after the team was eliminated from the ICC Men's World Cup 2023.Pakistan vice-cap

thumb

Abrar Ahmed likely to replace Shadab Khan against New Zealand match

Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan remains doubtful for the World Cup match against New Zealand after suffering a concussion and is likely to be replaced by leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed.

thumb

PCB provides update on Shadab Khan's injury

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan took part in a training session in Bengaluru today after having to miss the Bangladesh match due to a concussion he sustained during the team's mat

thumb

Usama Mir becomes first cricketer to come as concussion sub in ODI World Cup

On Friday in Chennai, againstSouth Africa, Pakistan used the concussion substitution legislation for thefirst time in ICC ODI World Cup history.During Pakistan's World Cupencounter

thumb

We are eating Hyderabadi Biriyani daily, that is why we are getting a bit slow: Shadab

While in Andhra Pradesh's capitalcity for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan has been treated to nothingbut the greatest hospitality.Shadab Khan [AP]When asked if the Pakista

