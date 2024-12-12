
Kwena Maphaka Career, Biography & More

Kwena Maphaka
NationalitySouth Africa
RoleBowlers
OverviewT201st Class
Matches51
Innings12
Not Out10
Runs14
High Score14
Average2.00
Strike Rate50.0017.39
100S00
50S00
6S00
4S01
OverviewT201st Class
Matches 51
Innings 52
overs 1717
Runs 11870
wickets 63
bestinning 4/182/43
bestmatch 4/183/70
Average 19.6623.33
econ 6.944.11
Strike Rate 17.034.0
4W 10
5W 00
10w 00
News related "Kwena Maphaka"
thumb

Pakistan Team Arrives in Johannesburg for 2nd T20I

The Pakistan cricket team has arrived in Johannesburg from Durban for the second T20I match against South Africa scheduled for tomorrow.The Pakistan cricket team arrived in Johanne

thumb

South Africa name squad for Pakistan ODI series, Kwena Maphaka gets maiden call for ODI's

South Africa have named their squad for the ODI series against Pakistan, which begins from Tuesday (December 17) in Paarl. Kwena Maphaka is the only uncapped player in this squad.

thumb

[WATCH] 18-Year-Old Kwena Maphaka Dismisses Babar Azam for a Duck in PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2024

Young South African pacer Kwena Maphaka made headlines by removing Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam for a duck in the first T20I at Kingsmead Stadium, Durban. The 18-year-old, who

thumb

Protea pace ace Gerald Coetzee ruled out of the entire South Africa summer

Gerald Coetzee has been ruled out of the second Test against Sri Lankna, including the entire South Africa summer due to a groin injury. South Africa have now lost two key players

thumb

IPL 2025 auction delivers big surprises: From a 13-year-old prodigy to unexpected rising stars

The IPL auction never fails todeliver surprises, and the 2024 edition was no different. Spanning two days,the mega auction saw jaw-dropping bids for some players, while relativelyu

thumb

Worth the sacrifice: Markram after South Africa's long-awaited Test success in the subcontinent

South Africa captain, AidenMarkram, expressed heartfelt pride and appreciation after South Africa’sfirst-ever Test series victory in the subcontinent after a decade, achieved bya c

thumb

South Africa praise hospitality and security in Bangladesh amid series victory

Before South Africa's recentseries against Bangladesh, there were heightened concerns over security,especially surrounding Shakib Al Hasan's anticipated retirement match atMirpur.

thumb

Markram disappointed by personal form despite South Africa’s commanding series win

South Africa clinched a sweeping2-0 victory over Bangladesh on their home ground, sealing the series with anemphatic innings-and-273-run win in the Chattogram Test. Despite his tea

thumb

Not expected to finish in three days: Markram after South Africa's second Test win

South Africa sealed an emphaticTest series whitewash over Bangladesh with an innings and 273-run victory,ending the second Test in Chattogram within just three days. Despite expect

thumb

A special moment for us: Markram really happy after winning series in the subcontinent

South Africa have achieved aremarkable Test series victory over Bangladesh on their home turf, sweeping thetwo-match series 2-0 and marking a major accomplishment in subcontinental

thumb

Tony de Zorzi reflects on overcoming racial stereotypes

In a world still grappling withracial discrimination, South Africa cricketer Tony de Zorzi's remarkable177-run innings in the Chattogram Test stands out not only for its brilliance

thumb

Kagiso Rabada reflects on team’s resilience after series win

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabadahas been named Player of the Series after his impressive 14-wicket haul helpedSouth Africa achieve a clean sweep against Bangladesh in a two-match T

