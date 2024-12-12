Kwena Maphaka Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|South Africa
|Role
|Bowlers
|Overview
|T20
|1st Class
|Matches
|5
|1
|Innings
|1
|2
|Not Out
|1
|0
|Runs
|1
|4
|High Score
|1
|4
|Average
|2.00
|Strike Rate
|50.00
|17.39
|100S
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|4S
|0
|1
|Overview
|T20
|1st Class
|Matches
|5
|1
|Innings
|5
|2
|overs
|17
|17
|Runs
|118
|70
|wickets
|6
|3
|bestinning
|4/18
|2/43
|bestmatch
|4/18
|3/70
|Average
|19.66
|23.33
|econ
|6.94
|4.11
|Strike Rate
|17.0
|34.0
|4W
|1
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
News related "Kwena Maphaka"
Pakistan Team Arrives in Johannesburg for 2nd T20I
The Pakistan cricket team has arrived in Johannesburg from Durban for the second T20I match against South Africa scheduled for tomorrow.The Pakistan cricket team arrived in Johanne
South Africa name squad for Pakistan ODI series, Kwena Maphaka gets maiden call for ODI's
South Africa have named their squad for the ODI series against Pakistan, which begins from Tuesday (December 17) in Paarl. Kwena Maphaka is the only uncapped player in this squad.
[WATCH] 18-Year-Old Kwena Maphaka Dismisses Babar Azam for a Duck in PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2024
Young South African pacer Kwena Maphaka made headlines by removing Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam for a duck in the first T20I at Kingsmead Stadium, Durban. The 18-year-old, who
