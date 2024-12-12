Jishan Alam Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|List A
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|239
|High Score
|86
|Average
|29.87
|Strike Rate
|123.19
|100S
|0
|50S
|2
|6S
|12
|4S
|23
|Overview
|List A
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|7
|overs
|51
|Runs
|267
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|2/44
|bestmatch
|2/44
|Average
|133.50
|econ
|5.23
|Strike Rate
|153.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10w
|0
News related "Jishan Alam"
Tamim Iqbal’s heroics lead Chattogram to first win in NCL T20
Chattogram clinched their maidenvictory in the NCL T20 with a thrilling 12-run win over Sylhet in their secondmatch. The defending first-class champions, Sylhet, suffered their sec
Jishan Alam scores century but Ariful Islam's 94 help Dhaka clinch last-ball win
The NCL T20 tournament began witha stunning display of boundary-hitting brilliance from two rising stars, JishanAlam and Ariful Islam. These two young batters stole the spotlight w
Bangladesh’s journey ends at semifinals at Hong Kong Sixes 2024
Despite a spirited performance,Bangladesh’s journey at the Hong Kong Sixes 2024 came to an end just one stepaway from the final. Battling hard in the semifinals, the Tigers couldn’
Bangladesh, Australia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka register semi-final spots in Hong Kong Sixes 2024
Australia, Pakistan, Bangladeshand Sri Lanka are the four teams who have registered a place for themselves inthe semi-final of Hong Kong Sixes 2024The excitement and entertainmentc
Saifuddin shines as Bangladesh defeat UAE to secure Hong Kong Sixes semifinal spot
In a commanding display at theHong Kong Sixes 2024 quarterfinal, Bangladesh clinched a decisive victory overthe UAE, advancing to the semifinals with Mohammad Saifuddin leading the
India-Pakistan clash highlights Day 1 of Hong Kong Sixes 2024
The first day of the Hong KongSixes 2024 at the Tin Kwong Road Cricket Ground provided the fans with someentertaining and exciting contests. The encounter between Bangladeshand Oma
Saifuddin’s heroics fall short as Bangladesh lose to Sri Lanka in Hong Kong Sixes
In a hard-fought match at theHong Kong Sixes 2024, Bangladesh came up short, losing by 18 runs to Sri Lankain their final group-stage clash. Despite the loss, both teams advanced t
Jishan and Saifuddin power Bangladesh to victory over Oman at Hong Kong Sixes 2024
In an exhilarating encounter atthe Hong Kong Sixes 2024, Bangladesh secured a solid 34-run victory over Oman,showcasing incredible batting and bowling prowess. Batting first, theBa
Jishan Alam's stellar knock hands Bangladesh HP a commendable victory over ACT comets
Bangladesh High Performance Team (HP) have beaten ACT comets by 6 wickets on Thursday (15th August). Mikey McNamara’s 36 off 26 and Scott Murn’s 20 off 23 set a total of only 124.
Bangladesh HP team fall short in 5-wicket loss to Tasmania Tigers
The Bangladesh High Performance(HP) team suffered a 5-wicket defeat against Tasmania Tigers in a match wherethey initially posted a competitive total of 166 runs. However, the Tasm
Fazle Rabbi ton powers Sheikh Jamal to a thumping win over Shinepukur
Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club beat Shinepukur Cricket Club by 7 wickets on Thursday (25th April). Fazle Rabbi's swashbuckling hundred eclipsed Jishan Alam's onslaught of 98 off 61 ba
Hasan Murad, Jishan shine in Shinepukur's thumping win over Rupganj Tigers
Shinepukur Cricket Club thrashed Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club. Shinepukur bundled Rupganj out for a measly 110 run. And then Shinepukur's two openers came with all guns blazing to c