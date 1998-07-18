
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Ishan Kishan Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Ishan Kishan Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Ishan Kishan
NationalityIndia
Role
Born18th Jul, 1998
Age26 years, 24 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches2252916910250
Innings316291619685
Not Out2111077
Runs78694686432534353063
High Score5221089113210273
Average78.0046.2624.5028.6438.5939.26
Strike Rate85.71107.43121.63130.8294.2969.25
100S010356
50S164241917
6S2262718711569
4S87374428337369
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 2252916910250
Innings 000002
overs 000005
Runs 0000019
wickets 000000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 3.80
Strike Rate
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Ishan Kishan"
thumb

Ishan Kishan fined for breaching code of conduct of IPL

Mumbai Indians opener and wk-batter Ishan Kishan has been fined 10% of his match fees for breaching the code of conduct of Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday during a match ag

thumb

Ishan says T20 world cup selection is not in his hands after his buccaneering 69 against RCB

Mumbai Indians opener Ishan Kishan talked about his chances of selection for the upcoming T20 world cup, which is set to be commenced from 1st June in the USA and the caribbeans.Is

thumb

"It's a tough pill to swallow"- Faf Du Plessis after the defeat to Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede

Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangaluru to clinch their second win of the season on Thursday (11th April) at the Wankhede Stadium. Jasprit Bumrah's onburst with the ball at

thumb

Bumrah, Suryakumar fire as Mumbai Indians thrash RCB

Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangaluru to clinch their second win of the season. Jasprit Bumrah's onburst with the ball at the Wankhede and then Suryakumar Yadav's swashbu

thumb

IPL 2024: Watch - Axar Patel pulls off a one-handed stunner in MI vs DC clash

The Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel took a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Ishan Kishan against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The moment took place d

thumb

IPL 2024: Watch - Ishan Kishan replicating Dhoni swag costing an extra run amidst Sunrisers Hyderabad's run rampage

Ishan Kishan who is known as 'pocket dynamite' was trying to make a run-out in MS Dhoni style during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

thumb

Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan excluded from BCCI central contracts of 2024

BCCI have announced central contacted player list of 2024 on Wednesday (28th February). Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan have both been excluded from the contracts. Shubman Gill, Moha

thumb

Iyer, Kishan likely to be excluded from BCCI central contracts list

India's cricket governing body,BCCI, has taken a very strict stance on domestic cricket. The BCCI general secretaryJay Shah announced a few days ago that the cricketers under the c

thumb

Reports: India not considering Virat Kohli for T20 World Cup 2024

According to reports, Virat Kohliis no longer the preferred selection for India's Twenty20 International XI.With the approaching T20 World Cup in June 2024, attention has rapidlytr

thumb

All round India too good for Australia as India lead the series by 2-0

India thumped Australia by 44 runs on Sunday (26th November) to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 5 match T20I series. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan, India’

thumb

Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh star in India's thrilling win over Australia in first T20I

India beat Australia by wickets on Thursday (23rd November) at Vishakhapatnam. Suryakumar Yadav's merciless 80 off only 42 with Ishan Kishan's brilliant 58 from 39 deliveries took

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.