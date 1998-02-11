
  • Ben Sears Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Ben Sears
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleBowlers
Born11th Feb, 1998
Age26 years, 6 months,
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches6282515
Innings071221
Not Out0558
Runs02769137
High Score0121941
Average13.509.8510.53
Strike Rate128.5787.3420.35
100S0000
50S0000
6S0000
4S01615
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 6282515
Innings 6282527
overs 1987184.5339.1
Runs 13665910671218
wickets 6343349
bestinning 3/224/164/416/43
bestmatch 3/224/164/417/128
Average 22.6619.3832.3324.85
econ 7.157.575.773.59
Strike Rate 19.015.333.641.5
4W 0212
5W 0002
10w 0000
News related "Ben Sears"
thumb

Henry, Sears tear apart Aussies to give New Zealand edge ahead after day 3 in Christchurch test

New Zealand have dominated the day 3 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Fifties from Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham helped them set Australia a target o

thumb

Ben Sears in line to replace injured William O'Rourke

The injured New Zealand seamer William O'Rourke will miss the second test against Australia which is set to commence from 8th March. William O'Rourke picked up 2 wickets in the fir

thumb

Kyle Jamieson out of Bangladesh ODI series

New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson hasbeen ruled out of the ongoing ODI series against Bangladesh. The 28-year-oldpacer did not play the first ODI in Dunedin. This time stiffness in h

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Santner to lead New Zealand in India T20Is, Ben Lister earns maiden call-up

New Zealand have announced a15-member squad for the three-match T20I series against India. Despite theabsence of experienced cricketers Kane Williamson and Tim Southee, the squad i

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Live: Bangladesh elect to bat as Sears debuts for NZ

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad has won the toss and chosen to bat first in the second T20I of the five-match series.Bangladesh aregoing into thematch with an unchanged playin

thumb

NZ feeling the heat in Dhaka

New Zealand are on their first bilateral tour to Bangladesh in eight years. Uncapped Ben Sears says that it feels like a different world in Bangladesh.The Blackcaps arrived in Dhak

thumb

Latham-led New Zealand in Dhaka for T20I series

New Zealand squad has landed at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka to play a five-T20I series against Bangladesh.Finn Allen and Colin de Grandhomme alongside a del

thumb

New Zealand also want strict Covid protocols like Australia

The Australian national team hadvisited Bangladesh recently. But they demanded many strict conditions in thetour because of the fragile Covid-19 situation in Bangladesh which Bangl

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, McLean Park, Napier

New Zealand might have surrendered to India in ODIs but their resurgence in T20Is means that they would be looking forward to carrying on the same momentum as they invite Banglades

thumb

Live: Bangladesh elected to bat, Ban vs Zim, 2nd Test at Dhaka

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad has won the toss and decided to bat first in the second test at the Mirpur Sher-e Bangla National Cricket stadium in Dhaka. Mohammad Mithun and

