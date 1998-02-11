Ben Sears Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|11th Feb, 1998
|Age
|26 years, 6 months,
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|6
|28
|25
|15
|Innings
|0
|7
|12
|21
|Not Out
|0
|5
|5
|8
|Runs
|0
|27
|69
|137
|High Score
|0
|12
|19
|41
|Average
|13.50
|9.85
|10.53
|Strike Rate
|128.57
|87.34
|20.35
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4S
|0
|1
|6
|15
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|6
|28
|25
|15
|Innings
|6
|28
|25
|27
|overs
|19
|87
|184.5
|339.1
|Runs
|136
|659
|1067
|1218
|wickets
|6
|34
|33
|49
|bestinning
|3/22
|4/16
|4/41
|6/43
|bestmatch
|3/22
|4/16
|4/41
|7/128
|Average
|22.66
|19.38
|32.33
|24.85
|econ
|7.15
|7.57
|5.77
|3.59
|Strike Rate
|19.0
|15.3
|33.6
|41.5
|4W
|0
|2
|1
|2
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Ben Sears"
Henry, Sears tear apart Aussies to give New Zealand edge ahead after day 3 in Christchurch test
New Zealand have dominated the day 3 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Fifties from Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham helped them set Australia a target o
Ben Sears in line to replace injured William O'Rourke
The injured New Zealand seamer William O'Rourke will miss the second test against Australia which is set to commence from 8th March. William O'Rourke picked up 2 wickets in the fir
