Adam Lyth

NationalityEngland
RoleBatsman
Born25th Sep, 1987
Age36 years, 10 months, 17 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches7190122222
Innings13180115372
Not Out05817
Runs2654428376513522
High Score107161144251
Average20.3825.3035.1838.09
Strike Rate50.09146.2393.84
100S11532
50S0291869
6S1167680
4S404774020
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches 7190122222
Innings 14124113
overs 187.260545.1
Runs 06773731870
wickets 025638
bestinning 5/312/272/9
bestmatch 5/312/272/9
Average 27.0862.1649.21
econ 7.756.213.43
Strike Rate 20.960.086.0
4W 0000
5W 0100
10w 0000
News related "Adam Lyth"
thumb

Team Abu Dhabi register thrilling last-ball win to grab their first victory in their last match

Kyle Mayers cracked a brilliant61 runs to help Team Abu Dhabi pull off a thrilling last-ball win over DelhiBulls in the 27th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium

thumb

Pooran's another stormy innings gives Deccan Gladiators convincing win

Nicholas Pooran enthralled fansat the Abu Dhabi Zayed Cricket Stadium through an aggressive knock of 80 runsoff just 32 balls studded with 10 boundaries and three sixes to steer De

thumb

Lahore in PSL final, will face biggest rival Karachi on Tuesday

Bangladesh ODI team captain Tamim Iqbal's team Lahore Qalandars has reached the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL). Lahore secured the final by defeating Multan Sultans by 25 run

thumb

Lyth thrilled to play in BPL

30 year old left handed English opener Adam Lyth has flown out for the destination in Bangladesh to join with block buster star cricketers Chris Gayle, Brendon McCullum and Lasith

thumb

T20 Blast witnesses record-breaking night

Yorkshire's Adam Lyth and Kent's Joe Denly and Daniel Bell-Drummond have shattered T20 records on Thursday night in the NatWest T20 Blast 2017 matches. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ এ যেন র

Latest News

