Rory Burns

Rory Burns
NationalityEngland
RoleBatsman
Born26th Aug, 1990
Age33 years, 17 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches326863186
Innings595861325
Not Out010621
Runs1789826182912230
High Score1335695219
Average30.3217.2033.2540.23
Strike Rate43.80118.6783.2848.75
100S30024
50S1121269
6S2161620
4S219821401619
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches 326863186
Innings 00017
overs 00049.1
Runs 000172
wickets 0002
bestinning 1/18
bestmatch 1/18
Average 86.00
econ 3.49
Strike Rate 147.5
4W 0000
5W 0000
10w 0000
News related "Rory Burns"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Watch: Rory Burns reacts late at slip and drops Rohit Sharma's catch

Taking a catch at the slip isn't that easy because the fielder needs to respond to the catch at the right time. If a fielder delays his reactionby a fraction of a second, then ther

thumb

England extend dominance on day two

England extended their dominance against Indiaon day two of the third Test as England were leading by 345 runs in the first innings.India are having more tough times in the third T

thumb

England take steady start after India bowled out for 78

India are off to a tragedic start in the third Test as the visitors were bowled out for only 78 runs in the first innings at Leeds.The five-match Test series between England and In

thumb

New Zealand displace India as No.1 Test team

Ahead of the WTC final, New Zealand have displaced their opponents India in the ICC Test team rankings to become No.1 by beating England 1-0.This is New Zealand's only third away s

thumb

Lawrence impresses vs NZ attack in front of Edgbaston crowd

Cricket, as it seems, is back to life in England with around 18,000 including the Barmy Army attending day one of the second Test against New Zealand at Edgbaston.In a neck-in-neck

thumb

Southee's six-for gives New Zealand the edge

New Zealand, who were 165 runs ahead of England, dominated the fourth day of the first Test match of the two-match Test series on Saturday at Lord’s.The third day was washed out du

thumb

Rain washes out third day of Lord's Test

The third day of first Test between England and New Zealand at Lord’s has been abandoned without a ball being bowled because of the persistent drizzle throughout the whole day.Show

thumb

Test in balance after Conway's debut double ton

A debut double century from Devon Conway proved the base of a strong first innings for the New Zealand but England were firmly in the contest after a good 93-run not out partnershi

thumb

Burns and Duckett slam Hartley for taking a dig at England batsmen

England players had a bad day at the office against India in the third Test match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In the wake of England's dismal display against the hosts,

thumb

England announce 12-member squad for second Test

England announced their 12-member squad for the second Test against India at Chennai and the visitors are having more changes in the announced squad.[caption id="attachment_159204"

