Rory Burns
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|26th Aug, 1990
|Age
|33 years, 17 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|32
|68
|63
|186
|Innings
|59
|58
|61
|325
|Not Out
|0
|10
|6
|21
|Runs
|1789
|826
|1829
|12230
|High Score
|133
|56
|95
|219
|Average
|30.32
|17.20
|33.25
|40.23
|Strike Rate
|43.80
|118.67
|83.28
|48.75
|100S
|3
|0
|0
|24
|50S
|11
|2
|12
|69
|6S
|2
|16
|16
|20
|4S
|219
|82
|140
|1619
|Overview
|TEST
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|32
|68
|63
|186
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|17
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|49.1
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|172
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|2
|bestinning
|1/18
|bestmatch
|1/18
|Average
|86.00
|econ
|3.49
|Strike Rate
|147.5
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Rory Burns"
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details
The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o
Watch: Rory Burns reacts late at slip and drops Rohit Sharma's catch
Taking a catch at the slip isn't that easy because the fielder needs to respond to the catch at the right time. If a fielder delays his reactionby a fraction of a second, then ther
England extend dominance on day two
England extended their dominance against Indiaon day two of the third Test as England were leading by 345 runs in the first innings.India are having more tough times in the third T
England take steady start after India bowled out for 78
India are off to a tragedic start in the third Test as the visitors were bowled out for only 78 runs in the first innings at Leeds.The five-match Test series between England and In
New Zealand displace India as No.1 Test team
Ahead of the WTC final, New Zealand have displaced their opponents India in the ICC Test team rankings to become No.1 by beating England 1-0.This is New Zealand's only third away s
Lawrence impresses vs NZ attack in front of Edgbaston crowd
Cricket, as it seems, is back to life in England with around 18,000 including the Barmy Army attending day one of the second Test against New Zealand at Edgbaston.In a neck-in-neck
Southee's six-for gives New Zealand the edge
New Zealand, who were 165 runs ahead of England, dominated the fourth day of the first Test match of the two-match Test series on Saturday at Lord’s.The third day was washed out du
Rain washes out third day of Lord's Test
The third day of first Test between England and New Zealand at Lord’s has been abandoned without a ball being bowled because of the persistent drizzle throughout the whole day.Show
Test in balance after Conway's debut double ton
A debut double century from Devon Conway proved the base of a strong first innings for the New Zealand but England were firmly in the contest after a good 93-run not out partnershi
Burns and Duckett slam Hartley for taking a dig at England batsmen
England players had a bad day at the office against India in the third Test match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In the wake of England's dismal display against the hosts,
England announce 12-member squad for second Test
England announced their 12-member squad for the second Test against India at Chennai and the visitors are having more changes in the announced squad.[caption id="attachment_159204"